ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, CA

‘A moment to celebrate.’ Livingston recognizes its centennial, special plaque unveiled

By Abbie Lauten-Scrivner
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYmYn_0hy0ya7X00

The Livingston community was brought together Sunday for a celebration of the city’s 100th birthday.

The centennial event, hosted exactly 100 years after the city was incorporated, represented a day of reflection and pride in Livingston’s storied history, residents in attendance said.

“It was a moment to celebrate all together the history of the town,” Livingston Mayor Juan Aguilar told the Sun-Star. “I think its a point of pride for our city that we’ve made it this far.”

From longtime locals to recent residents who have found a new home, the festivities attracted hundreds of locals to the Livingston Historical Society Museum for an unveiling of a plaque commemorating the city’s 100th year.

Longtime residents spoke of the city’s history prior to the dedication. The museum also hosted an open house highlighting various aspects of the city’s past. Local poultry company Foster Farms provided a barbecue chicken meal to attendees as well.

Foster Farms was recently sold, leaving residents with questions about the company’s future in Livingston and how workers would be affected. But city leaders say all signs indicate so far that the company’s new leadership intends to maintain and improve Foster Farms’ presence in Livingston.

The company’s new CEO Donnie Smith joined in on Sunday’s festivities and showed support for the company’s world headquarters.

From Sunday’s gathering back to 1922, Aguilar said the common thread tying Livingston together over 100 years is the people who have continually worked to make the city a better place.

“That’s a legacy that is highlighted throughout the last 100 years. We have great individuals and groups that have gone above and beyond to make our community better,” Aguilar said.

One hundred years in Livingston

The City of Livingston was incorporated into Merced County on Sept. 11, 1922, shortly after the City of Atwater the same year on Aug. 16. According to the Merced County Courthouse Museum , each city’s inception was spurred by the Central Pacific Railroad.

As the railroad was being built through the Livingston area in November 1870s, Edward J. Olds started the first store to sell supplies to railroad workers, leading to the town’s early establishment, according to museum records.

The town later grew due to the construction of the Livingston Canal. By the early 1900s, Livingston was a well-established railroad town.

With Livingston expanding, the city saw enough development and growth that public health was put at risk. Contaminated drinking water became a major concern due to fears that residential cesspools couldn’t meet the needs of the growing population, which was nearing 700 at the time, according to the museum.

To build and maintain a public water and sewer system, the town needed to form a municipal government and levy taxes.

By the time a petition was presented to the Merced County Board of Supervisors, Livingston’s population numbered 648, according to the museum. The new city was able to provide clean drinking water and develop a sewer system by 1930.

One hundred years later, Livingston’s economy largely runs on the agriculture industry and its population has risen to well over 14,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Still, locals say Livingston has maintained its small town roots.

“Although the city has grown, it’s continued to be a close-knit community,” Aguilar said.

Bringing the community together

While Sunday’s event physically brought community members together — some for the first time since the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic — Aguilar said Sunday’s event also united residents in a shared celebration of their city.

Some Livingston City Council members and city staff have publicly been at political odds during the past couple years, resulting in the community at large frequently erupting into debates during Council meetings and other public gatherings. Most recently, tensions brewed over the matter of the city’s next police chief .

“Even though there’s been a lot of turmoil, we’re still celebrating what’s important and our history,” Aguilar said. “We’re still moving forward and still making progress. I think that was important for the people to see.”

Aguilar noted successes in hiring a new police chief , maintaining a good education system, approving new housing projects and protecting public safety.

The mayor also praised his small town’s multicultural diversity. Livingston has long been home to many residents of various cultures and backgrounds, including Latino and Hispanic, Japanese , Punjabi, Mexican, Portuguese and Filipino residents. “ We’re proud of that,” he said.

As the City of Livingston expands in the future, Aguilar said he hopes it will continue to grow responsibly while serving the community’s needs.

Although Aguilar is not among the candidates running for mayor in the November election, he hailed the progress made during his two-year tenure at the city’s helm. Aguilar said he hopes that progress will continue in the coming decades.

“In the next 100 years, Livingston will look a bit different,” Aguilar said. “But having that strong foundation and always that close-knit community feel will remain.”

Even though Livingston’s 100th birthday has officially passed, centennial celebrations will continue through the remainder of the year. A list of upcoming events can be found on the city’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLsAX_0hy0ya7X00
Centennial merchandise for sale inside the Livingston Historical Museum during the City of Livingston’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lq48F_0hy0ya7X00
People gather outside the Livingston Historical Museum during the City of Livingston’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4fzo_0hy0ya7X00
People walk through the centennial exhibit inside the Livingston Historical Museum during the city’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnRpN_0hy0ya7X00
A centennial plaque is on display as people line up to enter the Livingston Historical Museum during the City of Livingston’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzJzS_0hy0ya7X00
A large display celebrating the City of Livingston’s 100 year anniversary sits on the lawn next to the Livingston Historical Museum during the city’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6oKO_0hy0ya7X00
Livingston Mayor Juan Aguilar Jr. speaks during the City of Livingston’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTEpR_0hy0ya7X00
A centennial exhibit inside the Livingston Historical Museum during the city’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odpj8_0hy0ya7X00
A banner celebrating the City of Livingston’s 100th anniversary is displayed above North Mains Street in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjOb9_0hy0ya7X00
People walk through the Livingston Historical Museum during the City of Livingston’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

7 people shot at, 2 injured in connected shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and another 5 were shot at in Stockton on Sunday by all the same suspects, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said in the first incident three men and one female were shot at while getting into a vehicle, but gunfire only struck the woman and […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atwater, CA
Local
California Government
City
Livingston, CA
Livingston, CA
Government
KCRA.com

Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton

A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
STOCKTON, CA
cityoftracy.org

Tickets are still available to see Tony! Toni! Tone! Tonight!

Tracy, Calif. – Experience some of the greatest R&B music of the ‘80s and ‘90s with TONY! TONI! TONÉ! at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts tonight, September 16 at 8:00 p.m. Hailing from Oakland, TONY! TONI! TONÉ! is a three-piece America soul/R&B group that helps keep music’s soul and funk tradition alive.
TRACY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

20-year-old Mendota woman dies in crash, CHP says

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue.  […]
MENDOTA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Aguilar
Person
Donnie Smith
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Modesto, CA

Situated between San Francisco and Yosemite, Modesto is a central hub that allows you to experience its slow small-town life with its farms and wineries. Modesto has a rich agricultural history and produces almonds, walnuts, milk, chickens, and other farm products in huge quantities. The beautiful tree-lined streets and old homes, mixed in with high-end restaurants and bars, will surely steal your breath away.
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman killed in head-on crash on HWY 180 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has been killed and multiple others injured after a head-on crash on Highway 180 Saturday night in western Fresno County. CHP Fresno officers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m. on Eastbound Highway 180 near Shasta Avenue. Officers say they found a...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Museum#Linus Realestate#Plaque#Economy#Housing Projects#The Sun Star#Foster Farms
krcrtv.com

Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway

MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
FRESNO, CA
abc10.com

Renderings and maps offer insight into Stockton's proposed Delta Cove community

Renderings and maps provided by the A.G. Spanos Companies in filings with the City of Stockton offer insight as to what the "Delta Cove" project may look like when completed. Renderings and maps provided by the A.G. Spanos Companies in filings with the City of Stockton offer insight as to what the "Delta Cove" project may look like when completed.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mashed

The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia

He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.
DENAIR, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making

Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
2K+
Followers
74
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy