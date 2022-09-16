‘A moment to celebrate.’ Livingston recognizes its centennial, special plaque unveiled

The Livingston community was brought together Sunday for a celebration of the city’s 100th birthday.

The centennial event, hosted exactly 100 years after the city was incorporated, represented a day of reflection and pride in Livingston’s storied history, residents in attendance said.

“It was a moment to celebrate all together the history of the town,” Livingston Mayor Juan Aguilar told the Sun-Star. “I think its a point of pride for our city that we’ve made it this far.”

From longtime locals to recent residents who have found a new home, the festivities attracted hundreds of locals to the Livingston Historical Society Museum for an unveiling of a plaque commemorating the city’s 100th year.

Longtime residents spoke of the city’s history prior to the dedication. The museum also hosted an open house highlighting various aspects of the city’s past. Local poultry company Foster Farms provided a barbecue chicken meal to attendees as well.

Foster Farms was recently sold, leaving residents with questions about the company’s future in Livingston and how workers would be affected. But city leaders say all signs indicate so far that the company’s new leadership intends to maintain and improve Foster Farms’ presence in Livingston.

The company’s new CEO Donnie Smith joined in on Sunday’s festivities and showed support for the company’s world headquarters.

From Sunday’s gathering back to 1922, Aguilar said the common thread tying Livingston together over 100 years is the people who have continually worked to make the city a better place.

“That’s a legacy that is highlighted throughout the last 100 years. We have great individuals and groups that have gone above and beyond to make our community better,” Aguilar said.

One hundred years in Livingston

The City of Livingston was incorporated into Merced County on Sept. 11, 1922, shortly after the City of Atwater the same year on Aug. 16. According to the Merced County Courthouse Museum , each city’s inception was spurred by the Central Pacific Railroad.

As the railroad was being built through the Livingston area in November 1870s, Edward J. Olds started the first store to sell supplies to railroad workers, leading to the town’s early establishment, according to museum records.

The town later grew due to the construction of the Livingston Canal. By the early 1900s, Livingston was a well-established railroad town.

With Livingston expanding, the city saw enough development and growth that public health was put at risk. Contaminated drinking water became a major concern due to fears that residential cesspools couldn’t meet the needs of the growing population, which was nearing 700 at the time, according to the museum.

To build and maintain a public water and sewer system, the town needed to form a municipal government and levy taxes.

By the time a petition was presented to the Merced County Board of Supervisors, Livingston’s population numbered 648, according to the museum. The new city was able to provide clean drinking water and develop a sewer system by 1930.

One hundred years later, Livingston’s economy largely runs on the agriculture industry and its population has risen to well over 14,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Still, locals say Livingston has maintained its small town roots.

“Although the city has grown, it’s continued to be a close-knit community,” Aguilar said.

Bringing the community together

While Sunday’s event physically brought community members together — some for the first time since the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic — Aguilar said Sunday’s event also united residents in a shared celebration of their city.

Some Livingston City Council members and city staff have publicly been at political odds during the past couple years, resulting in the community at large frequently erupting into debates during Council meetings and other public gatherings. Most recently, tensions brewed over the matter of the city’s next police chief .

“Even though there’s been a lot of turmoil, we’re still celebrating what’s important and our history,” Aguilar said. “We’re still moving forward and still making progress. I think that was important for the people to see.”

Aguilar noted successes in hiring a new police chief , maintaining a good education system, approving new housing projects and protecting public safety.

The mayor also praised his small town’s multicultural diversity. Livingston has long been home to many residents of various cultures and backgrounds, including Latino and Hispanic, Japanese , Punjabi, Mexican, Portuguese and Filipino residents. “ We’re proud of that,” he said.

As the City of Livingston expands in the future, Aguilar said he hopes it will continue to grow responsibly while serving the community’s needs.

Although Aguilar is not among the candidates running for mayor in the November election, he hailed the progress made during his two-year tenure at the city’s helm. Aguilar said he hopes that progress will continue in the coming decades.

“In the next 100 years, Livingston will look a bit different,” Aguilar said. “But having that strong foundation and always that close-knit community feel will remain.”

Even though Livingston’s 100th birthday has officially passed, centennial celebrations will continue through the remainder of the year. A list of upcoming events can be found on the city’s website.

Centennial merchandise for sale inside the Livingston Historical Museum during the City of Livingston’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

People gather outside the Livingston Historical Museum during the City of Livingston’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

People walk through the centennial exhibit inside the Livingston Historical Museum during the city’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A centennial plaque is on display as people line up to enter the Livingston Historical Museum during the City of Livingston’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A large display celebrating the City of Livingston’s 100 year anniversary sits on the lawn next to the Livingston Historical Museum during the city’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Livingston Mayor Juan Aguilar Jr. speaks during the City of Livingston’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A centennial exhibit inside the Livingston Historical Museum during the city’s centennial celebration in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A banner celebrating the City of Livingston’s 100th anniversary is displayed above North Mains Street in Livingston, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com