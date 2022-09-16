Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
With clear skies, peanut harvest gets under way in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — When it comes to the southwest Georgia peanut harvest, the proof is in the pudding, or more accurately, in the rows of goobers being plowed up in fields across the region. The tasty legumes are big business in Georgia, with the top 10 counties for peanuts in...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 12-18)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'God put a purpose in me': Robins Air Force vet advocates for suicide prevention after nearly taking his own life. A disabled Air Force veteran says a year ago, he nearly took his own life, and it's because of his trauma and resilience he created a nonprofit to advocate for mental health treatment and suicide prevention.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
allongeorgia.com
USG Foundation Raises Over $600,000 for Need-Based Scholarships Across State
The 18th annual Regents’ Scholarship Gala on Friday, Sept. 9, raised more than $600,000 from generous sponsors to support and provide need-based scholarships for University System of Georgia (USG) students across the state. Hosted by the USG Foundation, the annual event included Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady...
Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022
(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
RELATED PEOPLE
saportareport.com
Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits
By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Georgia State Parks’ 2022 “Leaf Watch” Provides Travel Tips for Leaf Peepers
The annual arrival of pumpkin-spice flavors and cooler temperatures have many people eager for fall getaways. To help leaf peepers plan their autumn escapes, Georgia State Parks has launched “Leaf Watch 2022” to track fall color as it moves across the Peach State. Found at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch, the travel planner is filled with top trails and overlooks, mountain cabins and campsites, fall events and safe hiking tips.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Georgia
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
MSNBC
Are Black Men the Key to Stacey Abrams Becoming Georgia's Next Governor?
"The gap between Black men and Black women was the difference of 370,000 votes in Georgia, and so we do have to close that gap." Terrance Woodbury, Roland Martin, Cliff Albright and Tiffany Cross discuss the impact Black men can have on the Georgia elections.Sept. 17, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
The state public defender system’s inability to hire and retain so-called “conflict” lawyers has hundreds of people char...
wtoc.com
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
On Common Ground News
Six Georgia schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including six schools in Georgia. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022
ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
WALB 10
‘I’m focused on doing the job Ga. families hired me to do’: Ahead of November, Warnock talks upcoming election
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is in full swing and the Peach State is expected to be a highly watched state once again. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is facing off against Herschel Walker. WALB News 10′s Madison Foglio got the chance for a one-on-one with Warnock. Watch below:
Albany Herald
How to weigh in on Georgia Power's proposed rate increase
ATLANTA -- Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to...
Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states
Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery – a routine eye procedure for older people. That’s because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees. Georgia eye doctors say the requirements are burdensome […] The post Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Comments / 0