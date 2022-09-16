Here’s the question! Why can’t we as free Americans question the outcome of an election??? Is it now unlawful to even ask to look into something as Trump was doing? He only asked to make sure all ballots were legitimate.
Funny how democrats seem to forget when democrat representatives stood on the house floor and protested the 2016 election. For four years Hillary and other Democrats in both houses would say Trump was an illegitimate President. I don’t remember the FBI or the DOJ going after any of these people.
they still don't understand. Jan 6 didn't happen because of trump, it happened because the people are fed up with the way the government is being run.
