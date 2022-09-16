ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Resident concerns prompt $1.6M Merced project to brighten city streets with new lights

By Abbie Lauten-Scrivner
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9Y23_0hy0yD0w00

Merced’s city streets are poised to shine a bit brighter, with a plan to update all streetlights within the city limits nearly ready to kick off.

Once completed, more than 6,775 induction and high-pressure sodium streetlights will be converted to efficient, longer-lasting LED lights, according to a city news release announcing the plan. .

The project is a result of concerns over dim city streets voiced by multiple residents during Merced town hall meetings at the start of the year. The City Council unanimously agreed to include a comprehensive streetlight update project in its fiscal 2022-2023 goals and priorities.

“It is vital for the City to continue prioritizing projects based on stakeholder input,” City Manager Stephanie Dietz said in the release.

“We know that well-lit streets are safer streets. This project will improve nighttime visibility and allow pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists to see other people and objects, which will significantly enhance public safety.”

The projected is budgeted at $1.6 million to cover the repair and replacement of each streetlight, the release said. The brighter LED lighting is expected to lower power and maintenance requirements, decrease operation costs and address sustainability issues.

Further information about the project and a map of the city’s streetlight infrastructure can be found on the Light Up Merced Project page at www.engage.cityofmerced.org .

Residents can report a streetlight outage by calling the Merced Public Works Department at (209) 385-6800 or emailing publicwks@cityofmerced.org.

Comments / 9

Related
KMJ

Fatal Fiery Crash After Truck Runs Stop Sign In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP says three people died in a fiery crash at Cedar and Floral in south Fresno on Sunday. Officers responded to the report of a two-car collision around 1:50 p.m. They say a man was driving a flatbed truck south on Cedar Ave. when the...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Government
Local
California Government
crimevoice.com

Madera Police arrest suspect in recent shooting

Originally Published By: City of Madera Police Department Facebook Page. “This last month Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. As the investigation developed, 43-year-old Arthur Contreras was identified as the suspect in this case. During this weekend nightshift, Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop...
MADERA, CA
kymkemp.com

Governor Declares State of Emergency for Siskiyou County

Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an emergency proclamation to support communities recovering from several fires that started during the recent extreme heat wave, which brought record high temperatures and exacerbated drought conditions, dry fuels and the intensity and spread of fire. The Governor proclaimed a state of emergency for Madera...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#City Streets#Infrastructure#Public Works Department#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The City Council#Merced Project#Callin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed while riding bike in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
2K+
Followers
74
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy