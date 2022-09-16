Resident concerns prompt $1.6M Merced project to brighten city streets with new lights

Merced’s city streets are poised to shine a bit brighter, with a plan to update all streetlights within the city limits nearly ready to kick off.

Once completed, more than 6,775 induction and high-pressure sodium streetlights will be converted to efficient, longer-lasting LED lights, according to a city news release announcing the plan. .

The project is a result of concerns over dim city streets voiced by multiple residents during Merced town hall meetings at the start of the year. The City Council unanimously agreed to include a comprehensive streetlight update project in its fiscal 2022-2023 goals and priorities.

“It is vital for the City to continue prioritizing projects based on stakeholder input,” City Manager Stephanie Dietz said in the release.

“We know that well-lit streets are safer streets. This project will improve nighttime visibility and allow pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists to see other people and objects, which will significantly enhance public safety.”

The projected is budgeted at $1.6 million to cover the repair and replacement of each streetlight, the release said. The brighter LED lighting is expected to lower power and maintenance requirements, decrease operation costs and address sustainability issues.

Further information about the project and a map of the city’s streetlight infrastructure can be found on the Light Up Merced Project page at www.engage.cityofmerced.org .

Residents can report a streetlight outage by calling the Merced Public Works Department at (209) 385-6800 or emailing publicwks@cityofmerced.org.