WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
WCAX
39th annual Pride Parade in Burlington
For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer's.
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, September 18
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 18!. Today the Japan-America Society of Vermont is hosting Matsuri 2022, a Japanese cultural festival of arts, crafts, music, and food. At the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be a huge variety of activities including martial arts, origami, a bonsai exhibit, calligraphy, and more. Entry is free, and there are concerts and demonstrations throughout the day. It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters to celebrate Japanese culture.
WCAX
Vermont partners clearing final legal hurdles to take over Burlington’s CityPlace project
Even on gray days, there's plenty of color in one Morrisville home. Amanda Foss puts it in her work, stitch by stitch. Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes.
Peru, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Peru. The AuSable Valley Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Peru Senior High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
WCAX
Learning more about Japanese culture in Burlington
Even on gray days, there's plenty of color in one Morrisville home. Amanda Foss puts it in her work, stitch by stitch. Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes.
mynbc5.com
Local soccer tournament brings elementary and middle school students to the field
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The best way to become good at the game is to play the game. For the ones that want to be great, it’s encouraged that they start as early as possible. This is what Michelle Barnes looks to offer for 8 to 14-year-olds looking to become great soccer players. Barnes alongside Queen City F.C., a youth travel soccer club in the Plattsburgh area, organized the Queen City Border Bash. It’s a soccer tournament that welcomes local teams in Clinton County, but also teams in Vermont and even as far as Albany, New York.
WCAX
A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington
For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets for the 39th annual Pride Parade. Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer's.
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
mynbc5.com
Moriah High School football spoils Beekmantown home opener
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Moriah High School football (2-0) has tallied 75 points in their first two games of the Section VII football season. Forty-five points were added to that mark Friday night in a dominant 45-6 win over Beekmantown (0-2). Rowan Swan, Moriah's senior quarterback, credits two things...
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
Addison Independent
Local high school football teams earn triumphs
ADDISON COUNTY — All three area high school football teams picked up wins this past weekend, Middlebury and Otter Valley at home and the Mount Abraham-Vergennes cooperative program on the road. TIGERS. The 1-2 Tigers broke through for their first victory by defeating visiting BFA-St. Albans, 27-20, on this...
WCAX
Lake Placid to lose power for transmission line replacement
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned power outage will leave Lake Placid residents in the dark overnight Tuesday. National Grid says the outage will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The power interruption will allow the utility to replace a transmission line...
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
WCAX
A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - At the event, attendees met talented Readers, Healers & Vendors. Tarot, Runes, Mediumship, Psychic Readers, Crystals, Authors, and Artists. You could also sign up for a chance to stay locked inside and learn about the history through the spirits supposedly inhabiting the castle. People there say the event is a great way to bring the community together to support the historic house and learn something new.
WCAX
YCQM: Sept. 18, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a recap of the New Hampshire Primary voting results. Plus, Ukrainian forces are pushing out Russian troops, a local journalist on the front lines tells us what he’s seen, and we talk with Lasha Tchantouridze from Norwich University.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash in Mendon
MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re only days away from the official start of fall, and it’s been feeling more like it lately. This morning was frosty in spots. It will be another dry day, and a bit warmer, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. A backdoor cold front will then move in Sunday, with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Thetford woman severely hurt in Randolph motorcycle crash
Vermont State Police say Mariah Mears of Thetford crashed on Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
