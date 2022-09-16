BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO.com) — A traffic stop in Beresford turned into a pursuit early Saturday morning. During the stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. Two female passengers stepped out of the vehicle when asked. The driver drove off, narrowly missing officers. A pursuit ensued. Spike strips stopped the vehicle just north of the Vermillion off-ramp on I-29, but the driver fled on foot. The man was not located after a search over several hours. Bladed weapons, a large amount of marijuana, and a substantial amount of US currency were found in the vehicle. One of the female passengers was arrested for Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. The other was released. Saturday afternoon, a concerned citizen called in a report of someone walking through a field. An Alcester police officer found footprints in the bean field while searching the acreage. The officer tracked the suspect’s trail through the bean field and was able to apprehend him.

