Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerned citizens intercepted a kidnapping by flagging down Sioux Falls police and directed them to a suspicious suspect in possession of a one-year-old child. Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving through Sioux Falls Saturday morning when concerned citizens...
SFPD: Suspect in murder-suicide dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second person involved in a suspected murder-suicide has died according to Sioux Falls police. 32-year-old Arthur Miguel of Sioux Falls was identified as the suspect during Monday’s police briefing. Miguel was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries last Wednesday...
Pursuit leads to arrest; Fatal 4-wheeler crash; Social studies standard public hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with...
Crime data in Sioux Falls out-pacing 2 prior years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Calls for service to Sioux Falls Police through August of this year out-paced 2020 and 2021 in the same time frame. Through August the Sioux Falls Police has received 86,591 compared to 86,069 in 2021 and 86,141 in 2021. Police chief Jon Thum said...
Man arrested for kidnapping baby
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old baby. Police say Saturday morning 36-year-old Michael Neal Jr. forced his way into an apartment where a babysitter was watching the child. Police say the caregiver wasn’t able to stop him and...
Police release name of murder-suicide suspect in wake of his death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have released the name of the man who shot a woman and then shot himself in a Sioux Falls apartment on Sept. 14. Arthur Rudolph Miguel, 32, from Sioux Falls, died over the weekend in a hospital from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Miguel was involved in a standoff with police Wednesday morning of last week, killing 26-year-old Brianna Hatch. Hatch and Miguel were in a relationship of an undisclosed nature leading up to the incident.
Plane incident near Ramona, sheriff’s office says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A small plane pilot deployed the plane’s parachute and was able to land successfully in a field after a mechanical failure Monday morning in Lake County near Ramona, the county sheriff’s office said. The mechanical failure caused the Cirrus SR GTS’s engine...
60th Street N bridge removal starts Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls will be removing a bridge in the northeastern part of the city on Tuesday. The contractor will removing the 60th Street N bridge over Interstate 229. The work means I-229 will be closed from the I-90 interchange to Benson Road in both directions for about three days.
42-year-old accused of distributing fentanyl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County man with a history of drug charges is now accused of giving someone a dangerous dose of fentanyl. The federal case against 42-year-old Jason Winckler was unsealed today. According to court papers, Winckler distributed the drug on March 18th, and the...
Beresford traffic stop leads to pursuit, arrest in bean field
ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. Alcester Police say an officer was helping Beresford Police with a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. As they approached, law enforcement smelled burnt marijuana coming from a silver SUV. After two passengers...
Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Crime trends show increase in gun violence
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gun violence continues to rise in the Sioux Falls area. That’s one of the main takeaways from a public safety briefing held by city and county officials Monday morning. Assaults and robberies are up while rape and murder are down. But law enforcement...
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls
If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch. When his vehicle entered the ditch, it vaulted over a culvert and struck an embankment before stopping.
Traffic stop early Saturday in Beresford turns into a pursuit
BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO.com) — A traffic stop in Beresford turned into a pursuit early Saturday morning. During the stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. Two female passengers stepped out of the vehicle when asked. The driver drove off, narrowly missing officers. A pursuit ensued. Spike strips stopped the vehicle just north of the Vermillion off-ramp on I-29, but the driver fled on foot. The man was not located after a search over several hours. Bladed weapons, a large amount of marijuana, and a substantial amount of US currency were found in the vehicle. One of the female passengers was arrested for Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. The other was released. Saturday afternoon, a concerned citizen called in a report of someone walking through a field. An Alcester police officer found footprints in the bean field while searching the acreage. The officer tracked the suspect’s trail through the bean field and was able to apprehend him.
Shots fired in attempted break-in; Flea market highlights Hispanic culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An attempted break-in at an apartment led to a shots-fired incident this weekend in southwest Sioux Falls. Members of the South...
Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
Smoke detectors & creating an escape route
We’ve all been there. You’re in the middle of making dinner when all of a sudden things get a little too hot and your fire alarm starts blaring. Are you one of those people who remains calm, or do you switch into panic mode? Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Fire Inspector, Tyler Tjeerdsma, stopped by to take us through the steps we need to take to develop a plan with our family, so we are all better prepared and able to overcome that tendency to panic.
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha county sheriff is looking for a bad boy. Authorities are looking for Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 18 years old, five foot eleven...
South Dakota man faces kidnapping, assault charges
A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars - this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges.
