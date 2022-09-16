Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Gives Millions to Boost EV Adoption
The Wolf Administration is putting nearly $3.5 million toward building electric vehicle charging stations across the state. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the money comes from the settlement related to the Volkswagen emissions scandal. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017...
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General's Office on Monday.
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman
Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
PA treasurer has $4.3B in unclaimed property. Find out if some belongs to you
The state is holding 32 million unclaimed properties. Here’s how to see if you have money to claim, plus how well the Pennsylvania Office of the State Treasurer is doing with returns.
Economic Pulse: Week of 9/16/22
Monthly inflation at one-tenth of one percent in August... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at...
When Pennsylvanians with old records are given a second chance, everyone wins | Opinion
For the more than 3 million Pennsylvanians with a public record of past arrest or conviction, our punishments often continue long after our sentences are complete. Pennsylvanians with old records face more than 800 legal barriers to reentering society even after our time is served. Restrictions limit where we can live, or what work we can pursue, holding us and contributing to cycles of poverty and inequity.
PA Counties Receiving Their First Payments from Major Opioid Settlement
Many counties in Pennsylvania have received their first payments through a settlement with four of the prescription drug companies that helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, now those counties have to decide how to spend it. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/12/with-opioid-settlement-money-in-hand-midstate-counties-to-take-grant-applications/. (Original air-date: 9/19/22)
Floor Collapse Sends 3 Firefighters To Hospital While Battling 2-Alarm Blaze In Lehigh Valley
Three firefighters were sent to a nearby hospital after a floor collapsed while they were battling a blaze in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said. The Palmer Municipal Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire in Lower Nazareth Township just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, the squad said.
Legal experts: Data shows that New Jersey’s bail reform works | Opinion
At its core is the basic idea that people should only be held in jail before trial if they pose a risk of flight or to public safety. This concept stands in contrast to cash bail, which literally ties peoples’ freedom to their bank accounts. Under that wealth-based detention system, hard-working Americans suffer behind bars long before they’re ever found guilty simply because they don’t have enough money.
Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township. The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
Case dismissed against local school board member accused of unwanted kisses
A Whitehall-Coplay school board member accused of kissing a woman against her will saw his case dismissed Monday. Fady Salloum, of the 300 block of Sumner Avenue in Whitehall Township, was charged with summary harassment stemming from the May 16 incident at a separate township property he owns. The 42-year-old...
Pennsylvanians deployed to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Fiona response
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) are deploying to Puerto Rico to support response operations there, as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall bringing heavy rain and winds to other parts of the Caribbean. The members will serve with a...
Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society
We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
Woman From PA Killed While Crossing Road in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a woman from Pennsylvania was killed Saturday evening when she attempted to cross a street. The accident happened just before 8 PM at the intersection of Route 40 and Millville Avenue. According to Hamilton Township Police,. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by...
$225,000 worth of cars stolen from Warwick Township lot, police say
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of cars were stolen from a Lancaster County car lot. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the cars were taken around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Keller Bros. Dodge on North Broad Street. The following cars were taken:
Maple Shade, NJ teen playing with gun fatally shot friend by accident, cops say
MAPLE SHADE — A teenager is charged with reckless manslaughter for the tragic death of his friend after a gun went off accidentally, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors said that Jah-son Jones, 18, of Pemberton, and his friend Nasiah Carson, 19, were at Carson's home in...
A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
New Jersey Dog Dies After Encounter With Porcupine
A New Jersey family lost their 9-year-old Pit Bull mix after his encounter with a porcupine left him with several pierced organs. Deadly Late Night Encounter According to WABC, Chester was outside for one last bathroom break before bedtime when the fight occurred. One family member told the news station that she could hear him “crying.” […] The post New Jersey Dog Dies After Encounter With Porcupine appeared first on DogTime.
