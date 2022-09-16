ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Investigation underway after shooting in Roy

ROY, Utah – An altercation at a party led to shots fired at around 11 p.m. in the area of 5400 S 1950 W in Roy. Dispatchers were told that multiple shots were fired. Officers found 7 shell casings at the scene. According to Sgt. Josh Taylor with the...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorcyclist dead after fatal collison in Roy, investigation continues

ROY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a car in Roy this morning. According to Officer Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department, the accident happened on 4800 S. 1900 W. Police said the southbound motorcyclist hit the northbound vehicle as it made a left turn. The...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD SWAT called for domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY — Last night the Salt Lake City Police Department, SLCPD, SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were called after a community member heard a female yelling for 9-1-1. The suspect is 35-year-old Andrew Taylor, who was previously booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, on Sept. 14, 2022. His charges consist of violating a protective order, assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child said SLCPD in a press release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power Outage in Saratoga Springs effecting more than 2,000 people

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reported a power outage affecting 2,017 Saratoga Springs citizens Sunday afternoon. According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, a vehicle accident led to the power outage. Police say the vehicle struck a power box, prompting power issues in a portion of the city south of Harvest Hills Blvd.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

University of Oregon apologizes to BYU athletes and fans

SALT LAKE CITY — Weekend tweets from the University of Oregon and Gov. Spencer Cox addressed a flap between Oregon’s student section and BYU fans. The tweets stem from a football game between the two schools on Sept. 17. in Oregon. Derogatory chants from Oregon’s student section aimed at the BYU team were caught on video. Oregon students were heard chanting, “[expletive] the Mormons.”
EUGENE, OR

