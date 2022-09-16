Merced College heralds opening of new $25 million agriculture, industrial technology complex

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday on the Merced College campus to celebrate the opening of the new Raj Kahlon Agriculture and Industrial Technology Complex.

The new 29,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will train students and prepare them for regional jobs in agriculture as well as industrial technology and related workforce programs.

“We are so excited to get started with the education and training of future agriculturalists and industrial technicians that will really make an impact on this community (and) the families that they serve,” said Merced College President Chris Vitelli.

“Because we’re in the breadbasket of the world, they’re going to make an impact in the world that we all feed,”

The structure is the first new building added to the campus in more than 10 years.

Merced College said the $25 million complex will be home to multiple academic programs, and faculty will begin the process of moving into offices this semester. Classes are expected to be held at the facility this fall and spring.

Local and state dignitaries attended Thursday’s event including Assemblymember Adam Gray, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Consul General of India Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad.

Rep. Jim Costa and H.E. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, ambassador of India to the U.S, recorded video messages played for those in attendance.

The new facility will house multiple academic programs including Agriculture Business, Computer Technology, Animal Science, Computer Technology and Information Systems, Electricity/Electronics, HVAC Technology, Industrial Technology, Crop Science and Environmental Horticulture, according to a Merced College news release.

Local farmer Raj Kahlon, who the complex is named after, has committed $5 million to support the programs housed in the complex. According to Merced College, the donation is the largest in the college’s history.

“For our agriculture industry to continue to thrive in an uncertain future, we need advanced technology, and we need students who are equipped to use that technology,” Kahlon said in a news release.

“Merced College plans an integral role in educating and preparing our workforce, and this new building will help ensure a successful future for local students and out entire region.”

Some of the complex’s highlights include a 7,500 square-foot courtyard which will serve as a home to outdoor events. There’s also an animal science room designed to accommodate small livestock which can be brought into the classroom environment for demonstrations, as well as an adjacent pen for large animals.

The complex has a sun room which will allow for plant science experiments and what the college has called a cohesive administrative area. It will include a staff lounge, waiting room and conference room.

Raj Kahlon cuts the ribbon ceremony for the Raj Kahlon Agriculture and Industrial Technology Complex on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. According to Merced College, the new 29,000- square-foot facility is state of the art and will allow the college to train additional students for jobs in agriculture as well as industrial technology and other workforce programs. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced College President Chris Vitelli speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Raj Kahlon Agriculture and Industrial Technology Complex on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. According to Merced College, the new 29,000- square-foot facility is state of the art and will allow the college to train additional students for jobs in agriculture as well as industrial technology and other workforce programs. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The new Raj Kahlon Agriculture and Industrial Technology Complex on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. According to Merced College, the new 29,000- square-foot facility is state of the art and will allow the college to train additional students for jobs in agriculture as well as industrial technology and other workforce programs. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Raj Kahlon, left, speaks with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, right, prior to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Raj Kahlon Agriculture and Industrial Technology Complex on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. According to Merced College, the new 29,000- square-foot facility is state of the art and will allow the college to train additional students for jobs in agriculture as well as industrial technology and other workforce programs. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The new Raj Kahlon Agriculture and Industrial Technology Complex on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. According to Merced College, the new 29,000- square-foot facility is state of the art and will allow the college to train additional students for jobs in agriculture as well as industrial technology and other workforce programs. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com