Escape the Fate — a rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada — played live in Erie, Pennsylvania at Basement Transmissions. The band has come a long way since forming in 2004 and has continued to churn out heavy metal bangers over the last 18 years. Even though almost all of their founding members have been replaced (the only remaining founder is drummer Robert Ortiz), the band still rocks their older hits. The band got their start in 2005, when they won a radio show that was judged by My Chemical Romance. The prize was a spot on MCR’s tour, alongside Alkaline Trio and Reggie and the Full Effect. This tour helped them gain popularity and led to their first record deal with Epitaph. Now, nearly two decades and seven albums later, they continue to melt faces.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO