Young Mothers Study Club Donates to Local Organizations
WARREN, Pa. – The Young Mothers Study Club donated the proceeds from its annual live auction to a trio of local organizations on Friday. Checks were presented to A Safe Place, Caring for Life, and Choosing Openness Regarding Experiences in front of the fountain in downtown Warren. YMSC members vote for which entities to donate to each year.
PennDOT Announces a Public Meeting for State Street Bridge Preservation Project in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. – PennDOT invites the public to the public meeting for a project to preserve the bridge that carries State Street (Veterans Memorial Bridge) over the Allegheny River in Oil City. The bridge is located on State Street between the intersection with East Front Street (Route...
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
(VIDEO) 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for This Weekend
WARREN, Pa. – The 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest will take place Sept. 23 – 25 at the Trails at Jakes Rocks and Kinzua Beach. Jim Decker, of the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, met with Your Daily Local at the trailhead to talk about the upcoming event. Register for the event here.
Tensions high at Erie County Council meeting over use of ARP funds for local business
Tensions were high at Thursday night’s Erie County Council meeting as council members discussed an agenda item supported by Erie County Executive Brenton Davis. Matt Mathias was live with more about that resolution and how the confrontational meeting played out. The issue at hand revolved around a resolution to use $5 million of ARP funds […]
PennDOT Maintenance Schedules: Week of September 19, 2022
PennDOT District 1 is currently hiring for variety of winter-related maintenance positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, laborers, dispatchers, clerks, and custodians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov. The two districtwide line painting crews will be working throughout the week in Erie County. Plans include, weather permitting, painting lines at night in the...
Dozens of veterans gather in Waterford for a ‘lunch with heroes’
Dozens of veterans gathered in Waterford Saturday afternoon for what they’re calling a “lunch with heroes.” It’s an event that’s bringing veterans together to address a serious topic. Chelsea Swift has the story. Local veterans gathered Saturday for a free event called “Breaking Bread with Heroes” at the Fort LeBoeuf American Legion in Waterford. One representative […]
Crawford County Courthouse to Temporarily Close
The Crawford County Courthouse will be closed starting Monday September 26 until October 10 due to lead contaminated paint found during an ongoing ventilation project. The Commissioners have had to move some offices around for the next few weeks. Voter services will be located in the Public Safety building on...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Warren County on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry was walking along Picidilli Road in Spring Creek Township (Warren County). Higby reportedly was wearing dark clothing. At about 2:04 a.m., Higby walked into the […]
Neighbors Upset Over Trash on Sidewalk, Just Blocks from RibFest
Neighbors on West 7th St. are upset about an uncleaned pile of trash accumulating in front of one house, reportedly for over a month. According to the Code Enforcement Division of the City of Erie, it's from a tenant at the building in the midst of being evicted. The city has ordered the land owner to clean it up before the end of the day, or face a citation.
Last day of Rib Fest in downtown Erie
Rib Fest in downtown Erie continues, and visitors are enjoying barbeque from a variety of vendors. It’s the last day of Rib Fest in Erie. The festival started earlier this week on Wednesday. Rib Fest concludes Saturday night at 11 p.m. While barbeque vendors travel from across the country for the event, there are also […]
Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County
A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
Construction Crews Begin Work To Remodel The Old West Ellicott K-Mart
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – It appears construction crews have begun work to remodel the old West Ellicott K-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. On Thursday morning, several workers were on hand to fix up the exterior facade of the building, which will be the new home to Chautauqua County first Target Store.
Knights Royalty
RUSSELL, Pa. – The 2022 Eisenhower High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime of the homecoming football game on Friday night. Sammy Briggs was crowned 2022 EHS Homecoming Queen and Brok English 2022 EHS Homecoming King.
Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
Millcreek Mall reviewing safety protocols after Sunday shooting
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Mall staff is having continued conversations about safety after shots were fired inside the mall on Sunday, Sept. 18. The question now is what will be done to prevent another situation like Sunday’s from happening again? At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls about gunfire at the Millcreek Mall. […]
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
Escape the Fate rocks Basement Transmissions in Erie, PA
Escape the Fate — a rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada — played live in Erie, Pennsylvania at Basement Transmissions. The band has come a long way since forming in 2004 and has continued to churn out heavy metal bangers over the last 18 years. Even though almost all of their founding members have been replaced (the only remaining founder is drummer Robert Ortiz), the band still rocks their older hits. The band got their start in 2005, when they won a radio show that was judged by My Chemical Romance. The prize was a spot on MCR’s tour, alongside Alkaline Trio and Reggie and the Full Effect. This tour helped them gain popularity and led to their first record deal with Epitaph. Now, nearly two decades and seven albums later, they continue to melt faces.
State Police Calls: Chickens, Turkey Stolen in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin released information on the theft of poultry that happened on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. According to police, the victim returned to her residence...
42-year-old Accused Of Harassing Juvenile In Chautauqua County
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 42-year-old man is accused of harassing a juvenile in Chautauqua County. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a past-tense harassment complaint in the Town of Ellery around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Following an investigation, it is alleged William...
