Read full article on original website
Related
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
KAKE TV
New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well
The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
kuathletics.com
Kansas Legend Jerry Waugh Dies
Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington, Kansas, native was...
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
KAKE TV
'Rest in peace': Family and friends celebrate life of Trey Jones
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE)- Family, loved ones and friends of Trey Jones came together at a Hutchinson church to say goodbye Saturday, over two months after a crash in Louisville, Kentucky cost him his life. The service was held at Hutch First Nazarene Church (Hutch First) Saturday morning, and included several...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWCH.com
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
Rainfall across area varies from trace to 3.50 inches
Rainfall once again was varied across the area, from a trace in Cloud and McPherson counties to 3.50 inches in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.74 inches of rain was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 2.60 inches of rain was reported, while approximately 2.35 inches was reported in northwestern Salina.
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfdi.com
Same Sign Is The Charm For Two Friends at Keith Urban in Wichita
Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena, the Speed of Now tour was in town. From start to finish, from Ingrid Andress to Keith Urban, it was an amazing show. One of the highlights was when Keith took time out to read some fo the signs in the crowd, and he saw one sign that said “Our husbands said it was okay if we hug you”. So, Keith invited the up on stage and that’s when he got a surprise he wasn’t expecting. He had actually met these women before thanks to the same sign.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jiselle Baker
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a runaway child. Officers are working to locate 12-year-old Jiselle Baker, who was reported as a runaway earlier this morning, the department shares. She was last seen around 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of N. Westlynn – near I-235 and Zoo.
Kansas State Fair carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Sept. 16-18
Spooky season begins to make a presence in the Kansas City metro this weekend, but there are also plenty of family-friendly events, too.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Kansas?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
kcur.org
Kansas voters to decide on a Republican-backed limit of the governor's political power
LAWRENCE, Kansas — Lawmakers have made a proposal to voters in Kansas: Give us more power. Take away clout from the governor. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would create a legislative veto — effectively giving the right to lawmakers to cancel regulations imposed by state agencies even when those rules put into practice the laws passed by the Legislature.
Another earthquake reported Sunday in northwest Kansas
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in southern Phillips County on Sunday evening. The 2.4-magnitude quake was recorded just north of the Rooks County line at 7:16 p.m. There have been 18 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Comments / 0