Marion County Engineer Update
Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian will be submitting a funding proposal to the Marion County Board of Supervisor’s for a project that has been on-going for about 20 years now. The proposal will be for what is known as the Junction 92 Shop. If approved it would essentially be...
Elizabeth A. (Hayes) Rowley
A graveside remembrance for Elizabeth A. (Hayes) Rowley age 94, formerly of Iowa City will be Wednesday, September 21st at t’Lam Cemetery in Marion County beginning at 1:00pm. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Leon, Iowa resident dies in accident in south central Iowa
The Iowa Highway Patrol reports a Leon, Iowa resident suffered a medical condition causing his pickup to run off a Decatur County road and enter a pond. The accident happened Sunday afternoon along 253rd Avenue in Decatur County in south central Iowa. Forty-five-year-old Luke Neil Helton of Leon became unconscious...
Marion County Courthouse Sidewalk Project
Sidewalk work around the Marion County Courthouse is expected to be completed at the end of this week. According to Chris Nesteby, Facilities Director for Marion County, a person fell a year ago on the old bricks around the courthouse. The Marion County Board of Supervisors voted in the Spring of 2022 to get rid of the bricks. Cement is replacing the bricks around the courthouse.
Marion County Property Taxes
Marion County Treasurer Michaela Bigaouette says that Facebook deleted the Marion County Treasurer Page in error. With the page deleted it limits how the office can get information to the public. To get information from the treasurer’s office go to their website https://www.marioncountyiowa.gov/treasurer/ or go to the KNIA/KRLS.com.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022
(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Two Lane Cruisers of Iowa Hosting Trunk or Treat
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Two Lane Cruisers of Iowa are hosting a Trunk or Treat event in October, inviting the public to receive candy from sheriff’s deputies. The event will include candy in addition to a classic car and truck show. The Trunk or Treat will take place at the Warren County Administration Building, at 301 N Buxton Ave, from 4-6pm on October 16th.
Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
Centerville Police Officer Fired
A police officer in southeast Iowa was fired on Thursday following an investigation. Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in a press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated after an administrative investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
Man Found Dead After Truck Runs Off Road Onto Iowa Farm
Imagine waking up on Sunday thinking it would be a typical day and then something happens that you could have never expected. Well for two families, this is what happened on Sunday, except the outcomes were very different. Luke Helton, a 45-year-old man from Leon was traveling southbound on 253rd...
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, 2022, the Centerville Police Department relieved officer Jacob Downs from duty. Downs had been employed with Centerville Police since 2017. In a press release, the department stated that the action was taken “at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders.”
Indianola Storm Siren Coverage Map
The Indianola and Warren County storm sirens underwent testing earlier this week, completing the expansion of the siren coverage area that took place in 2021. The sirens will now cover new territory east of Indianola on Highway 92 towards Pickard Park, and north of Indianola on Highway 65/69, in addition to new sirens placed on existing poles and two sirens remaining the same. Find a map to the coverage area above.
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
Sandra “Sandy” Kae Nicholson
Sandra “Sandy” Kae Nicholson, age 69, of Bussey, Iowa, passed away at her residence on Sunday, September 18th. Visitation for Sandy will be held on Thursday, September 22nd, at the Winfield Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sandy’s family will be present to greet friends and relatives from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Burial will be held on a later date at Liberty Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Sandy’s memory to her family for their disbursement later. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Sandy’s family with arrangements.
West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child
A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
