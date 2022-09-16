Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
A More Extensive Breakdown of Nebraska Coaching Candidates
(Introductory note: So, I initially had this written and ready to post last week, but there was a technical glitch with the New Fanpost button which I had to contact SB Nation support about. By the time it got resolved, it was Thursday before the Oklahoma game. Since Nebraska is going into the bye week, I figured I might as well wait until after all the post-game articles before posting this. But here it is as written around September 12, with minor edits.)
Corn Nation
One Week of Practice Was Not Enough for Mickey Joseph to Fix Nebraska
Unfortunately, Mickey Joseph was not able to magically change that fact with one week of practice. A 49-14 loss to the one time rival of Oklahoma was not as close as the score indicates. After the opening 32 yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer it was a shutout in every practical sense.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Vs. Oklahoma Game Thread
Today is the day we find out if Mickey Joseph has done God’s work in less than a week as head coach of Nebraska Football. Our “old rival” Oklahoma comes to Lincoln to prove that they are a top ten team. Well, the Huskers may not be the best litmus test to see if you are even a top twenty five team...but you see my point.
Corn Nation
Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Gets Blasted By Oklahoma 49-14
First, much respect to Oklahoma. The score could have been much, much worse, and it was nice of Brent Venables and the Sooners to run the play clock down and work on their dive plays for most of the second half. Nebraska looked good early... for a couple minutes. Three?...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fires Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been fired. Bill Busch will take over coordinating the defense for the rest of the season. Statement from Nebraska Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph:. Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator....
Corn Nation
#2 Nebraska Volleyball Impressive in a Sweep of #14 Kentucky
Kennedi Orr started in the place the injured Nicklin Hames has been starting. Hames is out with an injury. Nebraska used the 6-2 offensive system so Anni Evans entered the match three rotations later. This is notable because during the first set especially, sets were inconsistent and in unexpected locations. This got better as the match went on but also much get better and be non existent as the season goes on. Set location needs to be there.
Corn Nation
Oklahoma Scores a Whole Lot and Nebraska Doesn’t 49-14 Recap and Afternoon Thread
We heard rumblings all week that Teddy Prochazka was going to be shut down and that appears to be the case. Get well soon Mr. Prochazka. Erin Sorensen with Hail Varsity reported that Teddy walked onto the field with his arm in a sling. Jessica Coody is reporting that Javin Wright is not on the field for warmups.
Corn Nation
Week 3 Predictions: Huskers vs. Sooners
Mike: If it’s a fired Nebraska coach, it must be after Thanksgiving. How’s the Christmas shopping going, everyone? Wait, it’s Oklahoma/Nebraska week. Thanksgiving must be coming up next weekend. I’m so confused. Patrick: Hello. Nate M: Hello Patrick. Kevin: Hello Seattle, I am a mountaineer, In...
