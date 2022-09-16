Read full article on original website
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Motorcycle Crash In Polk County Leads To OWI Arrest, 11th Offense
POLK COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- Thomas S Barthman, 58, from Osceola, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 11th offense. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 7:44p, Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with...
State patrol investigating fatal crash in Hugo
HUGO, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Hugo Monday morning.The patrol said the crash occurred at Highway 61 and County Road J. Few other details, including how many vehicles or people were involved, were immediately available.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
Man arrested after person found dead at home in Ogilvie
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a person found at a home in Ogilvie, Minnesota. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office says it was called to conduct a welfare check at a single-family home Tuesday afternoon, and found a person "deceased of obvious homicidal violence." A...
Charges: Man killed his 93-year-old grandmother with hatchet
A 42-year-old man brutally killed his 93-year-old grandmother using a hatchet, according to murder charges filed on Friday. Dustin Tinklenberg was arrested for the murder of Stella Anderson, who was found dead at her home at 1386 Highway 23 in Ogilvie by her daughter on Tuesday. According to a criminal...
One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
Body found believed to be missing Polk County man
Police in Polk County, Wisconsin said they have found a body that they believe is a man who had been missing for more than a week. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found 58-year-old Michael Minteer on Thursday around 4 p.m. in a heavily wooded area in the town of Johnstown, Wisconsin.
Sheriff's office looking for hatchet, video evidence in central Minnesota homicide
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for evidence believed to be connected to a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is requesting for people who live near Ogilvie in central Minnesota,...
Police ask for public's assistance in Ogilvie apparent homicide
MORA, Minn. -- Deputies were conducting a welfare check at a residence in Ogilvie early Tuesday afternoon when they discovered a dead person who they say suffered "obvious homicidal violence."A man in his 40s has been arrested on probable cause of second-degree murder and was booked into the Kanabec County Jail. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office is asking people living near Ogilvie to contact them if they noticed any unusual activity between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. They also ask if anyone finds a hatchet or sharp object abandoned on their property to call the sheriff's office.The incident is under investigation.
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
Man Sentenced On Conviction By Jury From 2018 Meth Bust
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Malinowski on convictions including meth possession that he received in the verdict of his Washburn County jury trial in July 2021. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged...
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
21-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday
TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The person who died after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County, is identified. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 21-year-old William Wagner of rural St. Croix Falls is dead after a crash on Sunday at 12:12 p.m. on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.
Blind Wisconsin woman asks for public's help in search for missing guide dog
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A family in Hudson is desperate to find their highly trained service dog after it vanished on Friday. Four-year-old Mila is a yellow labrador retriever and serves as a guide dog for owner Anne Naber, who is completely blind. Mila disappeared from the family home...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine. According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Shell Lake Laker News!
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
2023 Spooner Block Party Bands Will Be Announced On This Week's 'Positive Tuesday' Show!
SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald for their next episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" live this Tuesday morning!. The live show starts earlier than normal due to other obligations for both Ben & Fitzy, and will include the special...
