Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Post Independent, Citizen Telegram take home seven Colorado Press Association awards

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Rifle Citizen Telegram newsrooms won a total of seven editorial Colorado Press Association awards on Saturday. Attending the 144th Annual Colorado Press Association Convention in Denver, reporters from both local publications entered their top stories published throughout 2021 in the 2021 Colorado Better News Media Contest.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sopris View trail could help prevent trespassing and wildland fire

Fire prevention and ongoing issues regarding illegal camps on private land on Glenwood Springs’ eastern flank might result in a new hiking trail above Walmart. Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky presented at a Sept. 1 Glenwood Springs City Council meeting, proposing the city or county build a trail by Glenwood ditch behind Walmart to help prevent some of the homeless encampments, trash accumulation and fire danger.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Basalt remains undefeated with 28-12 win over Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs, fresh from a win over Rifle last week, faced its biggest test so far this season Friday night: undefeated Basalt. Away. Maybe they had jitters facing one of the 2A League’s top-ranked teams in Colorado. Maybe it’s because lightning concerns delayed kickoff by 40 minutes. Or, maybe, it’s because it pretty much rained all night.
nbc11news.com

Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

No school for Carbondale Middle School Monday due to power outage

There will be no classes today for Carbondale Middle School students, due to an ongoing power outage at the building, Roaring Fork School District officials said early Monday. The power outage was discovered on Sunday. “At this time, power has still not been restored, so school is canceled today,” Principal...
CARBONDALE, CO
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
nbc11news.com

UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Sept. 15 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that one person has died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Patterson Road Thursday morning. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
AOL Corp

Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
DENVER, CO
Mother Jones

Tina Peters Can’t Keep Her Mouth Shut

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Tina Peters—the Republican Colorado county election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by allegedly orchestrating a plan to copy election software from voting machines—is in big trouble.
MESA COUNTY, CO
