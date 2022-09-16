Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Post Independent, Citizen Telegram take home seven Colorado Press Association awards
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Rifle Citizen Telegram newsrooms won a total of seven editorial Colorado Press Association awards on Saturday. Attending the 144th Annual Colorado Press Association Convention in Denver, reporters from both local publications entered their top stories published throughout 2021 in the 2021 Colorado Better News Media Contest.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sopris View trail could help prevent trespassing and wildland fire
Fire prevention and ongoing issues regarding illegal camps on private land on Glenwood Springs’ eastern flank might result in a new hiking trail above Walmart. Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky presented at a Sept. 1 Glenwood Springs City Council meeting, proposing the city or county build a trail by Glenwood ditch behind Walmart to help prevent some of the homeless encampments, trash accumulation and fire danger.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt remains undefeated with 28-12 win over Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs, fresh from a win over Rifle last week, faced its biggest test so far this season Friday night: undefeated Basalt. Away. Maybe they had jitters facing one of the 2A League’s top-ranked teams in Colorado. Maybe it’s because lightning concerns delayed kickoff by 40 minutes. Or, maybe, it’s because it pretty much rained all night.
nbc11news.com
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
No school for Carbondale Middle School Monday due to power outage
There will be no classes today for Carbondale Middle School students, due to an ongoing power outage at the building, Roaring Fork School District officials said early Monday. The power outage was discovered on Sunday. “At this time, power has still not been restored, so school is canceled today,” Principal...
KJCT8
KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
Deadly Crash on the National Monument
Last night, September 12, 2022, a fatal collision occurred on the National Monument.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc11news.com
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Sept. 15 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that one person has died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Patterson Road Thursday morning. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
State says Apple Tree Park water quality improved after concerns raised in the spring
Operators of the Apple Tree mobile home park near New Castle appear to be making progress in addressing discoloration in the neighborhood’s domestic water supply that prompted resident complaints in the spring, state health department officials said earlier this month. Inspectors from the Colorado Department of Public Health and...
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Tina Peters Can’t Keep Her Mouth Shut
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Tina Peters—the Republican Colorado county election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by allegedly orchestrating a plan to copy election software from voting machines—is in big trouble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman attacked by bear in Colorado while fixing lid on her backyard hot tub
A bear seriously lacerated a woman’s arm in Colorado on Wednesday while she tried to put her backyard hot tub lid back on, authorities said. The attack occurred in New Castle shortly after 2 a.m., according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “The woman saw the lid...
Comments / 0