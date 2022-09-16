Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
No sign of autumn just yet
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just a couple of days away from the start of the fall season, but here in south Texas, summer is going to be here for just a little bit longer. On Monday we started out fresh and breezy in the low 70s, but we will see a high of 96.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on east Saunders
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened near 3720 E Saunders Street at around 8 a.m. Video shows a Prius vehicle and a Ford Explorer with damages. No word on if anyone was injured at the moment. KGNS News...
kgns.tv
Friday Football Fever; Week 4
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In tonight’s show, Alexander looks to get back to their winning ways, Martin tries to snap a losing streak and the Wolves head for the Valley. All that, plus we give away our latest Player and Band of the Week awards. For more headlines. click...
kgns.tv
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rollover accident ends with one woman in the hospital. A two-vehicle collision is reported shortly after six on Saturday, September 17, 2022, close to the intersection of Plum Street and North Stone Avenue. The video shows a red SUV that ended up rolling over upside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Laredo to discuss taking part in Air monitoring initiative
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a visit from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Laredo City Council will discuss participating in an air monitoring initiative. During Monday’s meeting, District Seven Council member Vanessa Perez is asking that council agree to participate in order to test for ethylene oxide. Council will...
kgns.tv
Tigers get Blanked by Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s another tough go for Martin as they can’t get anything going on offense, falling to Medina Valley 38-0. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Is the COVID-19 pandemic over in Laredo?
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -COVID-19 cases have steadily decreased but it depends; as new variants continue to develop, the number of cases start to spike. During a recent interview, President Joe Biden stated that the pandemic is a thing of the past, but some say it is far from over. After...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is wanted for an aggravated assault case. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on the whereabouts of Oswaldo Mendoza. Mendoza is said to have brown eyes, black hair, stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
English Nationals in Laredo bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After 10 days of mourning, the world said its last goodbye as the queen was laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip. England’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is not only the longest reigning monarch in British History but an important figure many relate to in more ways than one.
kgns.tv
LISD sees increase in flu cases
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is seeing an increase in flu cases among its student population. In an effort to prevent the spread of the flu, LISD will be hosting various flu vaccine clinics. The district says it has been administering vaccines since last week. The nurses...
kgns.tv
17-Year-Old Leads Encinal PD in chase
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the Encinal Police Department. The police were notified about a white s-u-v had bypassed the checkpoint on Interstate 35. Encinal officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop,...
kgns.tv
Webb County approves full-time position for Justice of the Peace Precinct One Place Two
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Webb County Judge is expected to receive some much-needed help from a full time employee. During Commissioner Court, Justice of the Peace Precinct One, Place Two Oscar Liendo requested to open a full-time position to help with the extra workload. Liendo says due to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Webb County to acquire equipment for better election security
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Webb County is looking to increase security ahead of the upcoming elections. Officials are looking to acquire security carts with bars to store ballot boxes and equipment on Election Day to reduce the chances of tampering. Only people with certain authority will be in charge of...
kgns.tv
UISD holds crisis prevention training for employees
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD held a “Crisis Prevention” training for several employees at the district to keep students safe in the classrooms. It’s a training the district conducts once a year to learn how to de-escalate certain behaviors from students who can cause harm to themselves or to others.
kgns.tv
Fast Start Doesn’t Hold for Hawks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Zapata looked like they would go toe to toe with Roma, but the Hawks would get stuffed on the goal line early on and can never recover, falling 30-7 to the Gladiators. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
City Council preview: Non-profits to receive funding
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several nonprofit organizations in Laredo are expected to receive thousands of dollars’ worth of help from the City of Laredo. It’s one of many items up for discussion during the next City Council meeting. During Monday’s meeting, members will discuss authorizing interim city manager...
Comments / 0