Read full article on original website
Related
Is Terrazzo Going Out Of Style?
Derived from mosaic, terrazzo may look similar but it's the haphazard design that makes each terrazzo piece unique and the question is, is it still in style?
Is Distressed Furniture Going Out Of Style?
While there's definitely still a demand for the worn-out, distressed furniture look, the style is evolving. The real question is — will it be making the cut?
Are Dining Benches Going Out Of Style?
When you think about key aspects of your dining room, chairs aren't the only option when it comes to stylish seating. But are benches an outdated option?
Is The Mid-Century Modern Trend Going Out Of Style?
Mid-century modern design rose in popularity over the past few years, but is this an interior design trend that is here to stay, or is it going out of style?
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Jasmine Roth Reveals Her Top Tip For Making A Home Feel More Personal – Exclusive
HGTV star Jasmine Roth shared her top tips for bringing a personal touch and impactful colors to a decorating project.
5 Creative Places To Use Shiplap In Your Home
Shiplap is a wonderful visual element that can be added to the home in a number of versatile and easy-to-use ways. Here are some creative places to use it.
Rental Redo's Keyanna Bowen Offers Tips To Make Your Living Space Feel More High-End – Exclusive
"Rental Redo" star Keyanna Bowen helps people upgrade their living spaces without breaking the bank. She shared her top tips for elevating your home or rental.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Cork Flooring The Right Choice For Your Home?
Cork floors fell out of fashion in the latter half of the 20th century, but like many other retro design elements, they're seeing a resurgence in recent times.
How David Bromstad Gets Works Of Art To Pop When Choosing Paint Colors
It would be unfortunate to lose the punch of a gorgeous piece of artwork by hanging it against the wrong backdrop. Here's what one color expert does.
Why You Should Always Look For The Bright Yellow Price Tags At IKEA
IKEA is a popular furniture store, and there are tons of ways to save money when shopping at this store. Here is what the bright yellow price tags mean.
5 Tips For Bringing Retro Glam Style Into Your Home Decor
If you want to add some retro glam to your home, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are 5 tips for bringing retro glam style into your home decor.
House Digest Survey: Which Bonus Room Do People Really Want In Their Homes?
Having a bonus room is a great way to create a functional and personalized space. Here are which types of bonus rooms House Digest readers want in their homes.
Ways To Make Your Home More Accessible Without Renovating
If you or a loved one requires an accessible home, you can make things more functional around the house -- no construction necessary. Here are some tips.
A Design Expert Explains How To Enhance Your Home With A Farmhouse Aesthetic – Exclusive
Jennifer Burt, founder of the expert design blog "Mississippi Maximalism" stopped by House Digest to share her best tips for incorporating this beloved style.
5 Simple Tips For Installing Tile Backsplash
Installing new tile backsplashes is a cheaper alternative to a full-scale kitchen remodel. So, here are 5 simple tips for installing a tile backsplash.
What Is A FROG Room In A House?
When prospective buyers see the term FROG room, some are bound to imagine a room furnished with lily pads and pond water that's perfectly suitable for an army of everyone's favorite hopping amphibians. Fortunately, FROG is an acronym for Finished Room Over Garage, and these rooms are much more hospitable to people than frogs. However, since FROG room is largely a colloquial term (per Beverly-Hanks Realtors), there tends to be some confusion about its true meaning.
5 Tips For Creating The Perfect Indoor Garden
Incorporating plants into your home has many benefits and can really bring some life to your space. Here are 5 tips for creating the perfect indoor garden.
Why Painting Your Porch Ceiling Is The Perfect Way To Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
A touch of color on your porch ceiling may seem out-of-the-box, but it may also be the design tactic you've been waiting for. We'll show you why this works!
5 Tips For Keeping Your Pets Out Of Your Garden
A home garden can have many benefits, but pets can sometimes destroy or eat plants. Here are 5 tips to keep your pets out of your garden.
PETS・
House Digest
New York, NY
64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0