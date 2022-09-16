Nice today; humidity returns this weekend

The humidity we’re so used to will return this weekend.FRIDAY:

Expect temperatures to move upward into the 80’s with even a few 90’s present.

“That will be more common tomorrow along with higher humidity. Not oppressively so, but you'll feel the difference.” Morgan explains. “That will continue into the weekend thanks to an easterly winds. A few mainly coastal and onshore showers are possible with rain coverage only around 20-30%.”

“We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Fiona. Latest forecast as of Friday morning shows that Fiona will continue its westward movement over the northern Leeward Islands today bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to those islands.” Morgan says. “It'll continue to move west over the Caribbean through the weekend. Some time on Monday, models are in agreement that it'll make a west northwesterly turn near or over Hispaniola. It looks like it's unlikely that it'll move into the Gulf of Mexico.”

The National Hurricane Center is watch an area over the central Atlantic that has a low chance of tropical development.

“There are no tropical threats to SE LA at least for the next 5 days or so!”

Sun to partly cloudy. Very warm, bit more humid. Still nice. High: 89.

Winds: E 5-10.

SATURDAY:

Sun to partly cloudy. Few coastal showers. More humid. Low: S 73, N 69. High: 89.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Bit more humid. Very warm. Spotty showers.

Low: S 75, N 71. High: 89.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Bit more humid. Very warm. Low: S 75, N 71.

High: 89.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Hot, little less humid. Dry. Low: S 74, N 68.

High: 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Hot, little less humid. Dry. Low: S 73, N 67.

High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot. But more humid. Low: S 73, N 68. High: 91.