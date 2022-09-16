Tourism holding its own against inflation, Cruise curfew for young passengers

Photo credit Getty Images

The largest part of the economy is holding up against the hottest inflation in four decades.

Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that provide services have managed to keep gaining ground through the summer, according to the latest survey from the Institute for Supply Management.

The sector has been expanding since May, and August’s gain was the biggest so far this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced dozens of the roughly 150 stores it plans to close, including one in Louisiana.

The struggling home goods retailer released its plans last month to shutter the “lower producing” locations, representing about 20% of its namesake stores.

Carnival Cruise Line passengers aged 17 and under are no longer allowed to explore ships after 1 a.m. without adult supervision.

Carnival says everyone has a better time when children are supervised, calling the guideline “consistent with its commitment to safety."

Futures are down again after stocks closed broadly lower yesterday. The Dow Industrials fell 173, the NASDAQ lost a sharp 167 and the S&P 500 was down 44.