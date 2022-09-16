Joe Namath honored with mural at Beaver Falls High School

It's been a long time since Joe Namath lived in Beaver County, but the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback has kept it close to heart.

"It's home," Namath said in an exclusive interview with News Radio KDKA. "I really believe most things do start at home, and if you're lucky enough to have the guidance, the parents, the home situation, if you're lucky enough to have that, you can learn about respect."

The feeling is mutual from his hometown of Beaver Falls, where it's not hard to find signs of Namath's legacy. Now, there's one more.

The Legacy Arts Foundation Thursday unveiled a life-size mural honoring Joe Namath at Beaver Falls High School. It is now on permanent display at Joe Namath practice field.

The mural is part of the Pittsburgh Legends Mural Series created by artist Mike Sullivan. It recognizes several prominent athletes from Western Pennsylvania.

Sullivan said working with Namath was particularly special.

"I always wanted to play quarterback," he said of his childhood. "I told my coach I played quarterback, even though I never played it. I bought a book that was written by Joe Namath. This was before YouTube. This was the only way I learned was a book that Joe wrote, and I ended up winning the starting job because of that book. On a personal note, this one's special for me."

Namath attended Thursday's unveiling virtually. A self-proclaimed "dreamer," he said he wants the mural to inspire kids to do the same.

"I do want to let them know, think of themselves positively, no matter what background, don't think that you can't do something you have a desire and a passion [to do]."

Namath is in elite company as one of six Hall Of Fame quarterbacks from Western Pennsylvania. It's a group Namath says he's proud to be a part of, with friendships that have spanned decades.

"I pull for these guys," he said. "The area, the love of sports and the people and the passion for all sports, especially. Pennsylvania was the third most populated state at one time, and that's why I figured we had so many good athletes. We had more people in the state than others, but it's from your home, your background, how you're taught, your coaches, your teachers. It's the people you're around. I'm just thankful that I was able to grow up where I grew up."

