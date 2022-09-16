Read full article on original website
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
kjzz.com
Man allegedly stabs 2 people in Salt Lake City in separate, apparently random attacks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 32-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two people in separate attacks that happened one week apart, authorities said. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Mario Fresques is facing two charges of aggravated assault. SLCPD Chief...
Man arrested for 2 separate stabbings in downtown Salt Lake City
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and wounding one victim Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City, and he was then identified as the suspect in another non-fatal stabbing less than a week prior.
Gephardt Daily
Roy City Police: Motorcyclist dies after cut being off, struck by turning car
ROY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at an area hospital Monday morning after a car turned in front of him at an intersection in Roy. Police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m., Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.
KSLTV
Officers searching for aggravated kidnapping suspect near Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah — Police were able to identify an individual wanted for aggravated kidnaping due to his criminal record. Sgt. Melody Cutler of UPD said officers were trying to locate the suspect, and did find him. He fled and officers did not pursue. They later discovered that he had ran through a fence.
Family remembers professional bull rider killed in suspected domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Professional bull rider Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell,” competed in a bull riding event last Sunday at the Utah State Fair — just hours later, he was shot and killed. Police are investigating this as a case of domestic violence. His family and friends in […]
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
UPDATE: 9/18/22 4:16 PM SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New details have been released after a man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Officers responded to a report of a stabbing the area of 300 South 500 […]
Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
kjzz.com
Hours-long standoff in Salt Lake ends with arrest after suspect barricades himself in home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect who barricaded himself into an apartment on Friday night following a standoff that lasted several hours and into the following day and involved at least one SWAT team. Andrew Taylor, 35, was...
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department September 18 End of Shift Report
HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department published its September 18 end of shift report Monday. 2209-1006/Welfare check complainant requested a welfare check on a friend. 2209-1011/Phone harassment investigation: two neighbors. 2209-1018/disorderly complainant reported an assault by a female juvenile. 2209-1031/citizen assist investigation of a dispute between neighbors. 2209-1032/agency assist...
Police investigating after shots fired at quinceañera in Roy
Police in Roy are investigating seven shots fired at a quinceañera late last night. Nobody was injured.
Gephardt Daily
UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
Lindon Police request community help locating suspects
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
kjzz.com
16-year-old boy dies after overnight shooting in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — BREAKING UPDATE: Unified Police report the victim, a 16-year-old boy, has died. Police confirm the shooting was gang-related. The original article continues below. *********************************. A juvenile was left in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting in a Midvale neighborhood Thursday night, according to authorities. At...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating reports of shooting in Fairpark community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating reports of a shooting Friday evening in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community. Salt Lake City police responded about 5:30 p.m. to reports of people fighting followed by shots being fired near 555 W. 400 North.
High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
Orem Police searching for missing man
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
Officials warn of dangerous driving trends
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety. Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
