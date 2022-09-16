ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

Related
wkzo.com

Former MSU basketball commit arrested

YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Washington Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
City
East Lansing, MI
City
Home, WA
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
Seattle, WA
Kalamazoo, MI
Football
Ypsilanti, MI
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
City
Washington Township, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
College Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
College Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
wcsx.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bucknell University#Msu#University Of Michigan#American Football#U Of M#Arizona State
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy