wkzo.com
Former MSU basketball commit arrested
YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
wkzo.com
Big U of M win moves them to #4 in Coaches Poll, MSU takes big drop
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football action, the University of Michigan defeated UConn 59-0 at home Saturday. The Wolverines moved up to fourth in the Coaches Poll with the win. Michigan State University fell 39-28 at the University of Washington and fell to 21st in the...
Michigan State Has Serious Problems, And Not Just Scottie Hazleton
It wasn't even halftime of Michigan State's third game of 2022 before many Spartan fans began calling for the firing of defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. MSU found itself down 29-8 before the intermission as a result of its complete lack of answers for Michael Penix, whose ability to abuse State's defense transferred with him from Indiana to Washington.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Michigan Daily
‘You never know’: An in-depth look into the Michigan students who stuck it out
Picture this: It’s over 80 degrees, it’s sweltering and the scoreboard reads 52-0, Michigan. Realistically, the game’s outcome has been decided for over two hours. Nearly the entire student section is cleared out — except for a select few. This is their story. ***. Pundits of...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Washington
SEATTLE — Michigan State’s regular-season West Coast woes continued Saturday night, as the 11th-ranked Spartans got bullied by Washington in a hostile Husky Stadium. Mel Tucker’s crew suffered breakdowns in all three phases, adding up to a 39-28 loss in the final non-conference game of the season.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken
Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
Washington Stuns No. 11 Michigan State In Saturday Night Upset: Fans React
We have a stunner out in Seattle. The unranked Washington Huskies have officially knocked off the No. 11 Spartans of Michigan State this evening. Washington has beaten No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 this Saturday night. Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix had 397 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Huskies.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara injury: Jim Harbaugh updates status for Michigan QB following UConn game
Cade McNamara exited Michigan’s blowout win over UConn with what appeared to be a leg injury following a sack. Jim Harbaugh spoke on McNamara’s status postgame, stating that the backup quarterback will miss at least “a few weeks” following the injury. Harbaugh named JJ McCarthy the...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker: Spartans will regret repeated instances of 'death by inches' in loss to Washington
Mel Tucker and Michigan State fell on the road to Washington, trying to come back late but running out of time against the Huskies. In the end, a sluggish start to the game on both sides of the ball doomed the Spartans as they fall to 2-1 on the season.
WZZM 13
Ottawa Hills and Thornapple Kellogg forced to postpone game due to threats
Threats force local schools to postpone varsity football game in Grand Rapids. Ottawa Hills and Thornapple Kellogg will play on Saturday.
Watch as Concord football players are escorted to the field by veterans
CONCORD, MI -- It was the seniors idea. And Concord High School football coach Max Clark was fully on board.
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
