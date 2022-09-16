Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Charities Class raises $50,000 for Special Olympics Maine
“This is incredible,” said Boothbay Charities Classic co-chairmen Brenda Blackman and Tony Krason. The duo was referring to the great turnout of participants in BCC’s second annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Last year we had 22 teams and this year, 70 teams competed,” said Blackman....
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Another beautiful fall day, clear blue skies, cooling temperatures. There’s even much needed rain on the way. We sure are fortunate to live in this beautiful and lively community. The one thing that’s been missing is the Maine State Aquarium, closed since 2020. Last Thursday Dottie Yunger, the...
boothbayregister.com
Hiking Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain
The first thing you need to know about Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain is elevation-wise, it’s not much more than a high hill. It rises roughly 180 feet at its highest point, which is best appreciated seen from its eastern side at the upper end of Federal Street, aka, Route 218. It got its name long ago from Timothy Langdon, an attorney of some renown who moved to Wiscasset from Boston in 1769.
boothbayregister.com
‘Made in Maine’ final exhibit for the season
The final show of the season at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset is a lively celebration of Maine by Maine artists. Gallery members were invited to submit works that reflect our Maine way of life, and the result is an exciting variety of images and mediums. Many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work at the opening reception Sept. 24 from 4-7 p.m. when music will be supplied by guitarist /singer Lisa Redfern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Celebration of life for Bo and Millie Brewer
On Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36, Boothbay for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
boothbayregister.com
News and Notes from The Community Center
We had a significant turnout of people who needed to fill out the forms necessary to receive their stimulus money from the state, however, we think there are more out there who might need this service. If you, or someone you know would like an appointment with the AARP tax advisor, please call the office to make arrangements.
boothbayregister.com
Author Fred Hill at Boothbay Memorial Library
Join us at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the Great Room of the library to hear Fred Hill, discuss his new book, “Beyond the Tides,” a collection of works by Richard M. Hallet, author and first president of Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. Hallet, a long-time resident...
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Belated B-days, paving and more
A belated ‘Happy Birthday” to Evelyn Sherman, which she celebrated with family and friends this past week. We won”t divulge how many years they celebrated, but will just say she is very wise. Also a ‘Happy Birthday” to Eileen Higgins who celebrated her birthday last Sunday with family and friends.
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
Why Cameron?
I am writing in support of Cameron Reny who is running for the Maine Senate for District 13 which includes Lincoln County and the towns of Washington and Windsor. I recently had the opportunity to meet and talk with Cameron when she joined Holly Stover at a “town hall” meeting in Boothbay. Her energetic and passionate approach to such issues as affordable housing, accessible healthcare, and the protection of our environment mirrors many of the issues I care about. With her experience as an educator, community advocate, union member, and leader of professional associations, Cameron can solve problems, support equitable policies, and advocate for families and children.
boothbayregister.com
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN -- COCKTAILS & DINNER
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
boothbayregister.com
‘Motherload’ to screen Sept. 25
An inspiring bike-centric community film event is happening at the Waldo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 25. The award-winning film, “Motherload,” is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change, will be the mainstay of an afternoon of bikes and.
boothbayregister.com
This week at the Lincoln Theater
“Fire of Love” - (PG; 1 hour, 33 minutes) - “Fire of Love” tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of our planet, while simultaneously capturing the most explosive volcano imagery ever recorded. Along the way, they changed our understanding of the natural world, and saved tens of thousands of lives. Previously unseen hours of pristine 16-millimeter film and thousands of photographs reveal the birth of modern volcanology through an unlikely lens — the love of its two pioneers. Final showings Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
OOB dominates Boothbay football, 46-13
A sports officials’ shortage moved Friday Night Lights to a day earlier. On Sept. 15, Old Orchard Beach defeated visiting Boothbay, 46-13, in eight-man football action. Boothbay had 290 yards in total offense, but four turnovers spelled doom in regards to defeating the Seagulls. Boothbay rushed for 158 yards. Kayden Ames led the ground attack with 132 yards on 33 carries. He also rushed for one touchdown and caught one touchdown. Ames scored on a 75-yard pass from quarterback Drew Meader. But the Seahawk passing attack struggled against OOB completing seven of 19 attempts with three interceptions. Boothbay committed a fourth turnover with a lost fumble.
boothbayregister.com
Foraging for Wild Mushrooms workshop in Jefferson Oct. 8-9
Mushroom expert Greg Marley will offer a “Foraging for Wild Mushrooms” workshop on Oct. 8 and 9. This workshop will be divided into an evening lecture from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the 8th over Zoom, using photographs of Maine mushrooms to build a foundation of knowledge; a 3-hour mushroom walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson will occur on the following day, from 9 a.m. to noon to put the learning into action in nature.
boothbayregister.com
September LCRC meeting
The Lincoln County Republicans will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. A business meeting for LCRC members will begin at 6 p.m., and then a presentation for the public, entitled “The Hidden Agenda,” will be given by Rep. Heidi H. Sampson at 7.
boothbayregister.com
Growing great garlic
Autumn weather signals that it is time to plant garlic! The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) welcomes the public to the LOCAL Garden on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. for the Growing Great Garlic workshop. Led by Garden Coordinator Laurie Burhoe, this workshop will discuss and showcase the best practices for Growing Great Garlic in Maine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
No splash pad
I wrote a letter to this newspaper published March 21, 2020 concerning the lack of full transparency in budgeting, inconsistencies in planning, and more general concerns I have over the Eastside Waterfront Park development. A number of folks have supported my comments since that time (see: Questions about Eastside Park | Boothbay Register).
boothbayregister.com
Sewer district searching for new superintendent
On Sept. 15, Superintendent Chris Higgins confirmed Boothbay Harbor Sewer District was searching for his replacement. A Linked-in message alert popped up around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning reading “the district is seeking qualified candidates for superintendent.”. When the Boothbay Register asked about the post, Higgins said: “Yes, it’s true....
boothbayregister.com
Planning board approves pier/runway and float
The Edgecomb Planning Board unanimously approved construction of a pier, runway and float Sept. 15 for a seasonal resident. Consultant Lauren Stockwell of Stockwell Environmental Consulting, Inc. represented Nancy and Gerald Plummer of Westward, Massachusetts in securing a permit to construct a 25-foot by 162-foot structure for their 40 Brick Hill Road property.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay approves $50K in ARPA funds for housing project
Boothbay selectmen gave two “big thumbs-up” Sept. 14 to a proposal geared toward alleviating the region’s workforce housing shortage. Selectmen voted unanimously to provide $50,000 from municipal American Rescue Plan Act funds and write a letter supporting Boothbay Region Development Corporation’s effort to seek additional grants and funding.
Comments / 0