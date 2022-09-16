Top Financial Media Stories Friday, September 16: Uber Internal Systems Hacked By A Teenager, Germany Takes Control of Oil Refineries Owned by Russia's Rosneft, Kanye West End Apparel Partnership with Gap And More..

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022. About The TJX Companies, Inc. The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Advent Shares Pop On Winning Fuel Cell Systems Supply Contract In Germany
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc ADN has signed a three-year agreement with the German State of Brandenburg for the supply of methanol-powered fuel cell systems. The financial terms were not disclosed. Advent's solution was selected as part of a tender launched by the German State of Brandenburg. Advent's methanol-powered fuel cell...
iPhone 14 Lineup Demand Is A Boon For This China's Internet Stock. Analyst Calls It 'Top China Internet Pick'
Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated a Buy and $90 price target on JD.com, Inc JD. Lee recently hosted an investor call with management. He highlighted trends improved gradually from July to September, increasing confidence that revenue growth can improve 10 points in 2H22 from 2Q22. Lee sees the demand in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk Disagrees With Study Warning Of Economic Growth Collapse Before Year 2100 Due To Physical Limits
Economic expansion cannot continue unhindered and physical limits may soon end the current phase of development, according to a new analysis looking back at the 1972 report “The Limits to Growth,” which was shared on Twitter by the scientific journal Nature. Economic Expansion: How Long? Decisions on investment...
Putin Tells Europe To Undo Sanctions For Gas: 'If You Have An Urge, If It's So Hard For You, Just Lift The Sanctions'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Europe wants more gas, it should lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What Happened: While speaking to the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin said Russia had nothing to do with Europe's energy crisis. He blamed the EU for its "green agenda" causing the energy crisis and said the Kremlin would fulfill its energy obligations.
Putin Doesn't Have Sufficient Manpower, UK Military Chief Reportedly Says: 'His Forces Are Thin On The Ground'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives, U.K. Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. The military official said Putin’s desire "to subjugate" Ukraine wasn’t going to happen. Russia’s efforts to capture the Ukrainian...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
A senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, says that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc META has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure. In his latest book, "True North: Leading...
Benzinga
Impossible Metals (YC W22) Declares It's Not Mining but Harvesting Critical Seabed Battery Minerals
The fractious debate around seabed minerals compels Impossible Mining to change its name. Today, Impossible Mining reemerges as Impossible Metals. After careful consideration of the fractious debate surrounding seabed critical minerals, along with the novel approach to harvesting metals in a way that keeps the ecosystem intact, and processing metals using naturally occurring bacteria, Impossible Mining has decided to formalize its differentiation from traditional mining practices, renaming the company, Impossible Metals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Money Movers: Meet The Company That Processed $10 Billion In Payments Last Year
Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Louis Hoch, President & CEO of Usio, Inc USIO , was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 16, 2022. Usio is a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients.
The Mohawk Council Of Kahnawake In Quebec Considers Mining Bitcoin Using Hydropower
Members of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) and the recently established Kahnawake Blockchain Technologies (KBT) are considering mining cryptos to increase the region's potential for economic growth. According to a report from Canada's Local Journalism Initiative, members of the Mohawk Nation are looking into the possibility of obtaining electricity...
With Adult-use Cannabis Legalization Imminent, Germany Gears Up To Capitalize On Global Weed Wanderlust
Tourism has become a profitable and ever-growing asset of the licensed cannabis industries within the U.S. and Canada, as well as the Netherlands, despite the country’s lack of formal adult-use cannabis legalization. With Germany on the cusp of legalizing adult-use cannabis amid a profitable medical-only market, businesses, investors and travelers alike are gearing up to embrace new cannabis tourism opportunities on the horizon.
What Should Nvidia Reveal At The GTC Conference? Citi Analyst Lays Down Expectations
Nvidia Corp NVDA will host a GTC developer conference with Jensen's keynote scheduled for September 20, followed by Financial analyst Q&A. Citi analyst Atif Malik expects Nvidia to announce new RTX 40-series Ada Lovelace gaming cards with 2x performance improvement over the current generation Ampere-based RTX 30-series, starting in October.
Hollywood Undead's Jorel Decker Says 'If They'll Trade A Russian War Criminal For Americans Locked Up Over Weed, They Should Release All Weed Prisoners In America'
“It’s a love-hate relationship. Any grower can relate to that,” says Jorel Decker, founder of the successful nu-metal group Hollywood Undead when asked about cannabis. “Sometimes you can't sleep at night because you're not sure if you closed a valve on your irrigation and you're worried about a flood.”
Benzinga
Someone Just Sent $63M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet
What happened: $63,201,633 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x3c834ecd7789e094e8fb233f084a695410aaadef. $63 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x61fba83ecd47ceb5eab7ad672b61405b9b131702. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga
Charles Schwab and NextEra Got Mentioned On CNBC Fast Money With Kevin O'Leary Buying These Two Stocks
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
'Failing communist regimes' in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua account for new wave of migration, US says
The migrants shipped by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard last week are from Venezuela and are representative of a "new wave" of migration.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0