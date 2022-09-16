ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Financial Media Stories Friday, September 16: Uber Internal Systems Hacked By A Teenager, Germany Takes Control of Oil Refineries Owned by Russia's Rosneft, Kanye West End Apparel Partnership with Gap And More..

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022. About The TJX Companies, Inc. The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and...
Benzinga

Advent Shares Pop On Winning Fuel Cell Systems Supply Contract In Germany

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc ADN has signed a three-year agreement with the German State of Brandenburg for the supply of methanol-powered fuel cell systems. The financial terms were not disclosed. Advent's solution was selected as part of a tender launched by the German State of Brandenburg. Advent's methanol-powered fuel cell...
Benzinga

Putin Tells Europe To Undo Sanctions For Gas: 'If You Have An Urge, If It's So Hard For You, Just Lift The Sanctions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Europe wants more gas, it should lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. What Happened: While speaking to the media at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Putin said Russia had nothing to do with Europe's energy crisis. He blamed the EU for its "green agenda" causing the energy crisis and said the Kremlin would fulfill its energy obligations.
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Benzinga

'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly

Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
Benzinga

Impossible Metals (YC W22) Declares It's Not Mining but Harvesting Critical Seabed Battery Minerals

The fractious debate around seabed minerals compels Impossible Mining to change its name. Today, Impossible Mining reemerges as Impossible Metals. After careful consideration of the fractious debate surrounding seabed critical minerals, along with the novel approach to harvesting metals in a way that keeps the ecosystem intact, and processing metals using naturally occurring bacteria, Impossible Mining has decided to formalize its differentiation from traditional mining practices, renaming the company, Impossible Metals.
Benzinga

Money Movers: Meet The Company That Processed $10 Billion In Payments Last Year

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Louis Hoch, President & CEO of Usio, Inc USIO , was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 16, 2022. Usio is a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients.
Benzinga

With Adult-use Cannabis Legalization Imminent, Germany Gears Up To Capitalize On Global Weed Wanderlust

Tourism has become a profitable and ever-growing asset of the licensed cannabis industries within the U.S. and Canada, as well as the Netherlands, despite the country’s lack of formal adult-use cannabis legalization. With Germany on the cusp of legalizing adult-use cannabis amid a profitable medical-only market, businesses, investors and travelers alike are gearing up to embrace new cannabis tourism opportunities on the horizon.
Benzinga

Hollywood Undead's Jorel Decker Says 'If They'll Trade A Russian War Criminal For Americans Locked Up Over Weed, They Should Release All Weed Prisoners In America'

“It’s a love-hate relationship. Any grower can relate to that,” says Jorel Decker, founder of the successful nu-metal group Hollywood Undead when asked about cannabis. “Sometimes you can't sleep at night because you're not sure if you closed a valve on your irrigation and you're worried about a flood.”
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $63M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $63,201,633 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x3c834ecd7789e094e8fb233f084a695410aaadef. $63 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x61fba83ecd47ceb5eab7ad672b61405b9b131702. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
