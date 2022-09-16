ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly dry and hot weekend

By Erica Meyer
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and clear across the state. There may be a couple of spotty sprinkles in southwest Colorado through the mid-late morning. Then, skies will stay dry and partly cloudy in the Four Corners for the afternoon and evening. New Mexico will be mostly sunny and dry all day. Temperatures will climb a couple more degrees, with most highs in the 80s and 90s.

This weekend will be dry and hotter on Saturday. By Sunday, some moisture will arrive in western NM, bringing a chance for spot showers in the high terrain, but the rest of the state will stay dry, sunny and hot. Next week will bring better chances for rain across central and western NM.

KRQE News 13

SFNF: Parts of Jemez mountains now reopen to public

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest announced Monday that areas in the Jemez affected by the Cerro Pelado Fire are now reopen. The closure order was put in place due to flood risks in the area from the fire’s burn scar. Areas now open include popular sites such as: Battleship Rock East Fork […]
TRAVEL
KRQE News 13

2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dry weekend, but monsoon moisture returns next week

A dry and warm weekend in store for all of New Mexico. The monsoon isn’t over yet thankfully, with another surge of moisture into the state next week. Drier weather continues to move into New Mexico Friday. The drier air will allow for cooler temperatures in the morning, but warmer temperatures in the afternoon. It will also get a little breezy in the afternoons this weekend across the state. High temperatures will peak by Sunday and Monday with temperatures well-above average for the middle-to-end of September.
ENVIRONMENT
