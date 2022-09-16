A man making threats to kill people was eventually arrested in Red Oak on Friday. At 11:41 a.m. Red Oak Police were called to the intersection of N 3rd Street and E Market Street for a report of a man standing in the road yelling that he was going to kill people. Upon arrival the man swung a metal object at the patrol car, attempting to hit the vehicle. The man then fled northbound on 3rd Street and refused to stop after several warnings. The man eventually turned around and attempted to strike an Officer multiple times with the metal object. At that time the Officer successfully deployed his taser and the man was placed under arrest without further incident.

