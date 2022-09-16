Read full article on original website
(Stuart, Iowa) – Officials with the Stuart Police Department report a California man faces multiple charges following his arrest Friday evening. The incident leading to the arrest of Jordin Andres Polanco began a little after 5-p.m., Friday, when a Stuart Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3200 block of White Pole Road. The driver – later identified as Polanco – refused to stop for the Police Officer and accelerated through Stuart at a high rate of speed.
Red Oak Man Charged with Assault on a Peach Officer
(Red Oak) A Red Oak Man faces charges following an incident with a Peace Officer. Police responded to the United Group Insurance parking lot at around 11:41 in Red Oak for a report of a man on the highway yelling that he was going to kill people. Officers found 60-year-old Daniel Mark Kennersley at N. 3rd and E. Market Streets are swinging a metal object and attempting to hit the patrol cruiser. Kennersely took off and failed to obey the Officers orders to stop, and at one point, he turned around, walked toward an officer, and attempted to strike him with that same metal object. The Officer deployed his taser and took Kennersley into custody without further incident.
Man threatening the public and officers arrested in Red Oak Friday
A man making threats to kill people was eventually arrested in Red Oak on Friday. At 11:41 a.m. Red Oak Police were called to the intersection of N 3rd Street and E Market Street for a report of a man standing in the road yelling that he was going to kill people. Upon arrival the man swung a metal object at the patrol car, attempting to hit the vehicle. The man then fled northbound on 3rd Street and refused to stop after several warnings. The man eventually turned around and attempted to strike an Officer multiple times with the metal object. At that time the Officer successfully deployed his taser and the man was placed under arrest without further incident.
Ex-Franken aide accused candidate of assault, police find accusation unfounded
(Radio Iowa) – A former campaign aide to U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken asked Des Moines Police to investigate after she says Franken kissed her without her consent. Franken says it never happened. Kimberley Strope-Boggus was political director, then the manager of Franken’s campaign two years ago. She was...
Trial for Atlantic man facing multiple felony charges including Assault w/serious injury, set for Nov. 29
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A preliminary hearing was held Thursday, in the case of an Atlantic man facing four felony charges associated with an incident of assault. Online court records show arraignment for 53-year-old Edward Allen Davenport will be held 9-a.m. Oct. 3rd, with a pre-trial conference Nov. 7th at 9-a.m., and trial set for 9:30-a.m. Nov. 29th. Davenport was charged with: Burglary in the 1st Degree (a Class B felony); Assault while participating in a felony, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Going Armed with Intent, all of which are Class D Felonies.
Driver falls asleep and crashes a car into a parked pickup in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – The driver of a 2007 Pontiac Grand Am fell asleep at the wheel Saturday afternoon, in Creston, and crashed into a parked pickup truck, causing a chain reaction accident. According to Creston Police, 15-year-old Jake Nelson Hoyt, of Creston, was traveling north on Sumner Avenue at around 12:19-p.m., when he fell asleep. He told authorities that he crossed two opposite lanes of traffic, and when he woke up, saw he was approaching the rear end of a truck, but it was too late to take evasive action.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on drug-related charges on Thursday at Levy and Sycamore Streets. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jose Luis Carreon of Laredo, Texas, and 23-year-old Moesha Unique Garcia of Creston, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Police cited and released Garcia and Carreon on a promise to appear. Creston...
Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
2 weekend accidents in Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two, non-injury accidents occurred over the weekend. Saturday afternoon, a 1997 Dodge driven by 55-year-old Todd Lasswell, of Red Oak, was traveling north/northeast on W. Railroad Street, approaching the intersection with 287th Street, when the vehicle went out of control and drove through the driveway of the Silver City Historical Society. The vehicle continued onto the grass and struck a utility pole, before crashing into an embankment on 287th Street, and coming to rest.
(Update) Name released in Norwalk death investigation
Norwalk, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Friday, released the name of a woman whose body was found early Thursday morning inside an apartment in Norwalk. Officers located 31-year-old Karisa Shendelman, who died from multiple stab wounds. Her death is being treated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.
Perry man arrested for alleged assault with baseball bat
A Perry man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with an incident on Monday in which he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted another Perry man with a baseball bat. Brandon Jacob Sanchez, 28, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities searched a home and found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez in the case. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at around 4:30 p.m. when...
Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
Decatur County Accident Claims Life of Leon Driver
DECATUR COUNTY, IA – A Leon resident died after suffering a medical condition while operating a pickup in Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 45 year old Luke Helton was traveling southbound on 253rd Avenue, just south of 217th Street, and became unconscious due to unknown medical conditions. The vehicle went off the roadway and through a fence. The vehicle eventually landed in a pond. The body was found by the property owner.
West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child
A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
DMPD: Arrest made in Friday Court Ave. shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for a shooting that occurred on Court Ave. early Friday morning. Terrion Javari Maxfield, 25, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and gun and drug offenses in connection to a shooting at 3rd Street and Court Ave. The […]
Work Release Escape of Daveion Smith
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Dept. of Corrections, Saturday morning, reports that 30-year-old Daveion Trell Smith, convicted of Burglary 1st Degree and other charges from Polk County, failed to report back to the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility as required, Friday. Smith is a black male, height 5′...
