Wrong Way Hit-and-Run Driver Involves Bus, Food Truck in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A vehicle traveling in the wrong direction caused a traffic collision that involved multiple vehicles including a city transit bus and food truck before fleeing the scene in Downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning, Sept. 16, around 2:38 a.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the reported crash at 17th and Broadway. Two victims – a female and 70-year-old male – were assessed by the Los Angeles Fire Department. No one was transported to a hospital.

The driver of the black sedan traveling the wrong way on 17th Street when the head-on crash occurred, fled the scene. A total of four vehicles were involved in the collision.

LAPD is investigating the collision.

