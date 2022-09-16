ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Dr. Oz's pro-life stance will be put to test

 3 days ago
When it comes to politics and abortion, Donald Trump became pro-life years before the 2016 presidential election and became the best pro-life president ever. But the Penna. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is declaring himself pro-life during this current U.S. Senate race with Democrat John Fetterman. If Oz wins the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, I'm not sure he will be consistent on pro-life issues that come up in the U.S. Senate, because his personal declaration of pro-life is very recent. And his Pennsylvania residency is recent also.

In 2019, Dr. Oz was a guest on The Breakfast Club radio show. He showed contempt for the fetal heartbeat abortion ban that many states are passing into state law. Dr. Oz verbally ridiculed the heartbeat abortion ban, in more ways than one. At six weeks after conception, we know it's not a four chambered heart. But there is the earliest telltale "heart-tick'' of humanity. Now Oz takes a strong pro-life stance. Oz says: "....it's still murder, if you were to terminate a child (fetus) whether a heart's beating or not."

If he's being honest with his current "I do believe life starts at conception," then the proof will be in his voting record, if or when he's elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. He's been criticized for not being sincerely pro-life. Maybe we'll get to see.

Dan Arthur Pryor, Belvedere, NJ

