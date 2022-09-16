ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Davis brings 'it factor' to Midwestern State defense

By Cory Hogue
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETIUD_0hy0s82e00

It’s something you know when you see it on the football field. It has many different names, from stud or standout to superstar or even “dawg,” which is what the kids like to say these days.

Whatever it is, Midwestern State defensive back Dylon Davis has it. Davis displayed his ability to change a game with the Mustangs trailing in the fourth quarter when he stepped in front of an Eastern New Mexico receiver and returned the ball 43-yards to give the Mustangs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 28-14 win.

“Dylon just has that it factor,” MSU defensive coordinator Rich Renner said. “It's not coaching. It's his ability and his football savvy. He is a smart football player who likes to bait the quarterbacks. He looks like he doesn't have a guy covered when he does, and he also understands route combinations and the tendencies of the quarterback and wide receivers each week.

“He changes the game, and he did it again last week.”

The pick-six against the Greyhounds was the fourth for Davis in his last 12 games and earned the Abilene Cooper product his third Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.

“I tell our guys all the time that you can't measure momentum, and you can't defeat it, either,” MSU coach Bill Maskill said. “(Dylon) has the ability to turn the momentum to our side, and he did it again last week.”

The ENMU receiver never saw Davis coming last Saturday because that wasn’t the defensive back’s man. Davis was in a trail technique on his receiver and recognized the route the intended receiver was running. Davis turned off his man, saw the ball slightly underthrown, broke in front of the receiver, and the rest is history.

The pick-six from Davis in Week 2 this year was reminiscent of another of his career interceptions returned for a touchdown. Last year with the Mustangs trailing 23-0 in a Week 2 game against Texas A&M-Commerce at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Davis stepped in front of a pass from the Lions quarterback and raced 70-yards for a touchdown.

That pick-six also changed the momentum in the Mustangs favor, and they went on to complete the incredible comeback with a 31-30 win and eventually the Lone Star Conference title.

“I just want to win. I could have zero tackles or zero interceptions. I just want to win,” Davis said. “We knew we needed to get better after the first game. That's what we did last week, and we're moving on to this week.”

The Mustangs hope the momentum of last week’s win over ENMU carries over into their game against a solid Michigan Tech team on Saturday and another LSC championship. However, they are currently focused on trying to get better each week.

“We were cleaner, and we tackled better,” Maskill said. “We only had four penalties, three on offense, and we played with more energy last week, but we're not anywhere close to where we need to be right now.”

MICHIGAN TECH at MIDWESTERN STATE

When/where: 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls

Audio: MSU, LoneStarConferenceNetwork.com/msu/ (PxP: Pete Stein)

Live webcast: LoneStarConferenceNetwork.com/msu/ (PPV $10/game, $75 season pass)

Live updates: visit MSUMustangs.com for live stats

Records: MTU 1-1, MSU 1-1

Last game: St. Thomas 32, Michigan Tech 6; MSU 28, Eastern New Mexico 14

Last meeting/series: First meeting

Players to watch: MSU - Neiko Hollins (QB, Jr.), Jayden Moore (WR, Soph.), Devin Cross (RB, R-Fr.), Dylon Davis (DB, Jr.), Quinterrius Hargrave (LB, Jr.), Jayln Thompson (S, SR.). MTU - William Marano (RB, Jr.), Darius Willis (WR, Soph.), Steele Fortress (QB, Jr.), Marc Sippel (LB, Soph.), Josh Cribben (DL, Soph.), Sam Ahern (DB, Soph.).

Notes: MSU improved to 62-11 in the month of September during the Bill Maskill era, including a 26-2 record since the start of the 2014 season. MSU is 83-19 at Memorial Stadium under Maskill. The Mustangs loss to Colorado State-Pueblo ended a seven-game winning streak at home. MSU is 24-4 against non-conference NCAA Division II foes under Maskill and is seeking to end a two-game losing skid against non-conference DII foes. MSU will be Michigan Tech’s first NCAA DII opponent this year after the Huskies played NCAA DIII Wisconsin-Platteville and FCS St. Thomas in the first two weeks.

Coach speak: “They're very well disciplined, they're well coached, and they play hard. They want to control the ball on offense and play good defense to keep the ball away from your offense. They don't make mistakes, and they're tough, hard-nosed kids.” - MSU coach Bill Maskill

Comments / 0

Related
KLAW 101

Southwest Texoma Losing Half Of Bed, Bath, & Beyond Stores

It was announced almost three weeks ago that retailer giant Bed, Bath, & Beyond would be permanently shutting the doors and closing down some 150 "low performing" stores across the country, and we were naturally curious if the Lawton store would be included. It was a fair question... Lawton is...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Wichita Falls, TX
Football
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
keranews.org

Why one Texas city is renaming itself Bacon City this weekend

I love comedian Jim Gaffigan’s take on Bacon – he calls it “the most beautiful thing on earth.” He says: “You want to know how good bacon is? To improve other foods, they wrap it in bacon. And those bits of bacon! Bits of bacon are like the fairy dust of the food community. You don’t like this baked potato? (Sprinkles bacon bits). Now it’s your favorite part of the meal.”
VERNON, TX
kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
LAWTON, OK
ssnewstelegram.com

Texas sheriff takes to a life of crime

After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sept. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eightyear career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas. And the town council in Electra, the Red River boomtown northwest of Wichita Falls, would not had hired him as the new chief of police had he not come highly recommended. Shook lasted no more than a year as Electra’s top cop. Whether he was fired or left of his own accord is unclear eight decades after the fact. It may be that the town elders got wind of his after-hours activities and elected to play it safe by terminating his employment or Shook simply resigned to pursue a life of crime full-time. On the night of Aug. 10, 1928, the ex-chief stabbed to death a 42 year old father of three. To save the sheriff the trouble of looking for him and to avoid any unpleasantness, Shook turned himself in before sunup.
ELECTRA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern State#Colorado State#St Thomas#Lions#American Football#College Football#Eastern New Mexico#Msu#Enmu
newschannel6now.com

WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a Friday single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of 9th Street, near Tyler and Polk streets. WFPD officials said 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls, lost control of her vehicle while traveling west on 9th...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka

UPDATE: Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday morning, after he disappeared on Lake Lawtonka Saturday. A dive team began searching for the man just after dawn, discovering his body around 11a.m. This footage was sent to us by a boathouse owner...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
92.9 NIN

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 16, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy