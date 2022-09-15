ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of Cafe Cusco

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The delicious Peruvian cuisine of Cafe Cusco has captured the hearts of many in the Ozarks. Maybe that’s why ghostly spirits have decided to take residence in the restaurant on historic Commercial street. The history of Cafe Cusco’s building The building, located at 234 E. Commercial Street, was built in 1883 by […]
sgfcitizen.org

Hungerthon raises record total for Ozarks Food Harvest

The 24th annual Hungerthon was a record breaker for Ozarks Food Harvest and iHeartRadio Springfield. The two organizations collected $260,422 Sept. 9-12 for Ozarks Food Harvest’s weekend backpack program. That’s enough money to provide meals to 723 kids facing hunger every weekend of the school year. story continues...
KOLR10 News

New sweet treats in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.- Erin and Jeff Renner opened Boba Joes in downtown Branson just six weeks ago. Boba Joes is a locally owned ice cream and boba tea shop.  The owner Erin Renner said, “We welcome everybody, we want them to come in and just feel joyful, so we have a lot of bright colors and […]
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
KOLR10 News

Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
californiaexaminer.net

Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified

The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
KYTV

Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
933kwto.com

Fatal Shooting in Springfield

Police responded to the area of Lyon and Main in Springfield Friday morning at 10 am. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. Police do know the identity of the victim, but have not released it yet. Police believe this was an isolated...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

