AOC tells Greg Abbott he should ‘consider’ retiring after busing immigrants to DC



R ep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to news reports that more than 100 illegal immigrants were bused from Texas to the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C., telling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott he should “consider” retiring.

Two busloads of immigrants were dropped off by a metro bus stop near Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in the Naval Observatory on Thursday after Abbott approved the move earlier this week. Ocasio-Cortez, whose state has also received several immigrant buses from Texas over the last few months, criticized Abbott for the move, pointing to it as evidence the Republican is “struggling” to run the state.

"I remember how folks stepped up to help Texans when you left them cold and hungry during the freeze,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted , referencing the power crisis in Texas in February 2021 caused by severe winter storms. “We will welcome these families too. They have so much to offer. You do seem to be struggling at your job, though. Maybe you should consider if this is the right work for you.”

Abbott defended the move in a statement on Thursday, saying he transported the illegal immigrants to Harris’s “backyard” because of the Biden administration's failure to secure the southern border.

“The Biden-Harris administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years,” Abbott said . “Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement.”

More than 9,400 immigrants have been bused to Washington, D.C., from Texas and Arizona since April, creating what the local government has deemed a “humanitarian crisis.” The influx of illegal immigrants prompted Mayor Muriel Bowser to declare a state of emergency last week , creating the Office of Migrant Services to meet the needs of those who arrive in the district and facilitate onward travel.