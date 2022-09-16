ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Cleveland.com

It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
