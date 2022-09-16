Read full article on original website
Brook Park celebrates community center’s 50th birthday
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A lot has changed since the John A. Polonye Community Center opened in Brook Park 50 years ago, but the one thing that hasn’t is its ability to bring the community together. The city marked the anniversary with a huge birthday bash Saturday (Sept. 17)...
Some local yards are becoming eerie-sistable: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A large spider crawling across an even bigger web. A few hundred pumpkins twinkling in the dark. How about a ghoul holding a mailbox?. Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like ... Halloween. The festive holiday is still 5 1/2 weeks away, but folks are getting ready.
It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
Brooklyn’s Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- In terms of outdoor family fun while the weather is still warm, Brooklyn’s Fall Festival is one of the last events around. The annual affair returns from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at Veterans Memorial Park. “Just like many events that we have lost...
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center carves out special space for preschoolers
BAY VLLAGE, Ohio -- The Lake Erie Nature & Science Center has created a new space for its youngest visitors. Preschool Coordinator Teece Lester said the center is excited to welcome more preschool age children into classes that began recently. “In these classes, children and their families will meet an...
Annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival back in full force and as classy as ever
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival was in full force again this past weekend. This year, 45 talented artists put their art on display for the strolling crowds Sept. 17 in the “Old River” area of the city, at the corner of Detroit and Wooster roads.
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
cleveland.com, Advance Ohio to host small business forum at Tri-C
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Advance Ohio and cleveland.com are hosting a free event to help small businesses grow their operations and find customers. The event will be in-person and allow people to attend virtually. The Small Business Forum will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Cuyahoga...
Chef teaches Westlake seniors the value of organic food
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Senior Center Chef Garrett Baglier wants to see older residents eating more organic food. So, on Sept. 8, he treated members of the center’s Engage, Thrive and Connect class (ETC), which meets twice monthly, to a tasty demonstration. Baglier perked up interest in his talk...
Lake Erie Crushers manager will not return in 2023: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON, Ohio -- With the 2022 baseball season over, the Lake Erie Crushers are already looking ahead to 2023. Team officials recently announced that Cam Roth, director of baseball operations, will not return to the team in 2023. The search for a new director/field manager will begin immediately. “The Crushers...
Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own
GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
You can join the ‘Space Race’ and celebrate Rosh Hashanah: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Here comes Jupiter, there goes Mars. Just how far out of this world you can go depends on how many laps you make around Observatory Park’s Planetary Trail during the park’s space race from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. One lap is less...
After a police raid leaves two sisters without parents, Almira Elementary School stands ready: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The loud banging on the family’s front door grows more urgent, and Sophia can tell by the look on her dad’s face that something is wrong. He’s calm. But even at 10 years old, she can read it in his eyes. Just moments ago,...
clevelandmagazine.com
Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos
The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
An unprecedented approach to covering education led 2 reporters to spend a year in a Cleveland classroom. Today the storytelling begins: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If we let the statistics alone tell their stories, the future might seem grim for many of the children in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood, surrounding Almira Elementary School. Forty-five percent of them live in poverty. Two-thirds of households are poor enough to receive foodbank benefits....
‘I love to teach:’ Celeste Aviles shares passion for nursing with students: Top Nurses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the youngest of six children in a multigenerational Latino family, Celeste Aviles learned early that caring for others was fulfilling work. At age 18, she set her sights on a nursing career. Now Aviles combines her two passions — nursing and education — as a...
North Olmsted Schools need to focus on quality education
I will begin by telling you that we raised a couple of children that today are very successful adults. In school, they were honor students who earned scholarships when they went on to college. All thanks to good public schools, especially in the formative years -- ages 6-12. These are...
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
