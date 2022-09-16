Read full article on original website
Insanity
2d ago
Fauching Propagandists, This racist does not deserve your manipulation of your Democrat Dependents just before the 2020 Plantation Elections..
M Berg
1d ago
funny, but the cause of it..Defending the police. people like Floyd running loose....hire more police, problem solved.
Guest
2d ago
I for one, agree that businesses who knowingly allow trafficking should be held accountable. But oh my! THEN you couldn't just blame everything on the government, the police, or "systemic racism". The local community would have to take some responsibility . . . WHAT A CONCEPT
willmarradio.com
Violent weekend in The Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
740thefan.com
Minneapolis reports 68th homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS – A 28-year-old man was fatally shot during an after-hours party in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday. The victim died at the hospital. Police say an argument at the party happened before shots rang out. There are no arrests. It was the 68th reported homicide in Minneapolis this year.
Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill U.S. senator
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home Sept. 2. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control," and that he wants politicians to "feel a little bit pressured," the Star Tribune reported.According to court records, the 35-year-old Daugherty was convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was angry that he owed $80 for replacement glasses, according to charges.
Minneapolis to announce new police chief 2 years after George Floyd's killing despite recruiting woes
Minneapolis is expected to announce its new police chief by month's end, more than two years after George Floyd’s killing. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey interviewed three finalists last weekend following a nationwide search, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Former Chief Medaria Arradondo, a three-decade veteran of the force and...
Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis
A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
Minnesota man who made 'graphic threats' towards senator indicted
A Coon Rapids man has been indicted on federal charges after allegedly leaving threatening voicemails for a sitting United States Senator. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week. He has been charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.
Anoka police chief remembers Officer Eric Groebner: "Our community is hurting"
ANOKA, Minn. – The people of Anoka and the city's police department are coping with the unexpected death of an officer.Eric Groebner died suddenly this week. Chief Eric Peterson says he had a medical condition."Our officers are down and they're hurting because of the loss of a friend, and our community is hurting because of a loss of a friend and one of their officers," Peterson said.He says you knew you had a friend for life when you met Groebner."He listens to you," Peterson said. "He wants to understand who you are and how he can be of service...
knsiradio.com
Police, Firefighters Endorse Tama Theis for Minnesota Senate
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has endorsed St. Cloud lawmaker Tama Theis for State Senate. Theis says rising crime isn’t just a Minneapolis problem. It’s a statewide problem. She is proposing new sentencing guidelines to make criminals accountable. She also supports more training, higher pay, and loan forgiveness to help bring more people into law enforcement and retain good cops.
southsidepride.com
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis
A 10-year-old child survived a fall out of a third-story window early Monday morning in Minneapolis. The child was taken to a hospital after the fall, but was determined to be "ok," according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. The 911 call came in at 1:08 a.m., with fire crews went...
2 shootings minutes apart in downtown Minneapolis leave 6 injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two shootings minutes apart from each other in downtown Minneapolis left multiple people injured early Saturday morning.Minneapolis police say they first heard gunfire around the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. They found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries and transported him to the hospital. They also say they requested backup from all five precincts to deal with an aggressive crowd and to help preserve the crime scene.Minutes later, another shooting took place just blocks away on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South, which police believe left five people injured. Officers found a man in...
Man injured in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- After two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, one person was injured in another shooting in the afternoon.Police say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 p.m. A man in his early 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a hospital.Officials believe that a lone shooter fired their weapon. They have not made any arrests.
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man accused of leaving U.S. Senator threatening voicemails
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
kelo.com
Minnesota nurses strike ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
64th reported homicide in Minneapolis happens early Sunday morning
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in an after-hours party near Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis, the city’s 68th reported homicide of the year
fox9.com
Mpls Community Safety Commissioner answers questions about police staffing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The newly appointed Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner is responding to questions about how Minneapolis Police are allocating resources. On Wednesday, FOX 9 broke down the Minneapolis Police Department's staffing data from over the last three years which suggests despite the fact that the majority of crime is happening during evening hours in some precincts, Minneapolis Police aren't shifting resources to the more demanding parts of the day.
Police: Group assaults one boy, stabs another on Stone Arch Bridge
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed on the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday night.Minneapolis Park Police say officers responded to the Stone Arch Bridge around 10:30 p.m. They learned that two boys were approached by a group of men and assaulted. One boy was stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital.Park Police are investigating the case.
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change
Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
