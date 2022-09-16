Here are the nominees for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal high school football Athlete of the Week from Week 4 of the high school football season. The voting will close at 4 p.m. each week. Each week during the regular season, nominees for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal Athlete of the Week poll can be sent to salbuquerque@gannett.com Kyai Cook, Byrnes: Cook had 107 receiving yards and two touchdown catches against Wren. ...

