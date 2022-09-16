Read full article on original website
Related
Vote for The Spartanburg Herald-Journal high school football Athlete of Week from Week 4
Here are the nominees for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal high school football Athlete of the Week from Week 4 of the high school football season. The voting will close at 4 p.m. each week. Each week during the regular season, nominees for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal Athlete of the Week poll can be sent to salbuquerque@gannett.com Kyai Cook, Byrnes: Cook had 107 receiving yards and two touchdown catches against Wren. ...
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 3
Through Week 2 of the high school football season, McKeesport senior Bobby Boyd was dominating on both sides of the ball. At running back, he had rushed for nearly 450 yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he already had five interceptions. So when Boyd went down with an...
Comments / 0