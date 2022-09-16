Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Harry Newman: Leeds Rhinos centre out of Grand Final with hamstring injury
Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has been ruled out of the Super League Grand Final with an injury that also ends his World Cup hopes with England. The uncapped 22-year-old has missed the past six weeks of the season. Newman had been named in Leeds' 21-man squad to face Catalans...
BBC
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder considering next move after One-Day Cup final victory
Darren Stevens is still weighing up his future after helping Kent to their second trophy in as many years. A year on from starring in Kent's T20 Blast Finals Day triumph, 46-year-old Stevens was part of their One-Day Cup win over Lancashire at Trent Bridge. The all-rounder revealed that he...
Comments / 0