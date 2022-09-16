Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Oxford City Council's clampdown on short lets waste pick-ups
Homeowners who rent out properties as self-catering and holiday lets will pay for their own rubbish collections as part of a council clampdown. Oxford City Council has repeatedly called for more regulation of short lets, with many advertised online, most commonly on Airbnb. Its leader said about 1,400 properties being...
BBC
Teesside Airport: GMB union staff balloted for strike action
Airport workers are to vote on whether to strike in a row over pay. Members of the GMB union at Teesside Airport - including firefighters - have turned down an offer they say amounts to a real-terms pay cut during the current cost-of-living crisis. The ballot closes on 28 September...
BBC
Debt-ridden council owes £10m to local authority
A local authority "expects" its £10m loan to a council with debts of £1bn to be paid back in full and on time. Buckinghamshire Council loaned the money to its fellow Conservative-run Thurrock Council in Essex in January. A three-year investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed...
UK facing health crisis as nearly 4,000 dentists ditch their NHS work, probe finds
NEARLY 4,000 dentists have ditched almost all their NHS work, an investigation has found. Brits are already struggling to register with a practice or book an appointment. Desperate patients have resorted to risky DIY dentistry or even pulling their own teeth. Data from the British Dental Association shows 3,641 dentists...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Of course Britain will pay its respects to the Queen, but why must poor people pay the price?
Grief is the price we pay for love, the late Queen wisely said; but for many of her subjects, their actual income is the price to pay for grief. Aspects of normal life have been suspended, but no one has yet found a way to cancel or pause the cost of living crisis, a peril without recent precedent. What happens when an abrupt national event collides with an economy defined by insecurity and declining wages: well, more misery and hardship? But amid the mourning for the Queen, few people want to talk about that.
A fenland walk to a great pub: the Carpenters Arms, Cambridgeshire
Rabbits chase each other around the grassy hummocks. Buzzards wheel overhead. The nibbled turf is a delicate tapestry of bedstraw, wild thyme and salad burnet, milkwort and speedwell. I am walking across Great Wilbraham Common, one of Cambridgeshire’s biggest surviving areas of biodiverse grassland. It’s an early highlight on a route that’s rich in wildlife and history. There’s a converted windmill, a medieval moat, an Anglo-Saxon earthwork and thatched cottages.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: North Yorkshire and Humberside Police support funeral operation
Police officers from Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire will support colleagues in London ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday. North Yorkshire and Humberside Police both confirmed they would provide help to the Metropolitan Police. Neither force would give details of the number of officers involved. The support being provided in...
Third of high street firms miss business rates relief
The Government failed to support a third of high street businesses in England promised a discount on their business rates bills, according to new data.Property specialists at Gerald Eve found that just 272,000 out of a promised 400,000 retailers, leisure and hospitality venues were able to claim a 50% discount on the commercial property tax announced at the last budget.It comes as the industry experts warn that businesses could face a crippling £4.7 billion total increase in business rates next year without action.The data comes from Freedom of Information requests to councils in England, asking them how many businesses in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Temporary food banks to open in Glasgow over Queen's funeral
Temporary food banks are set to open on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral. It comes as a number of food banks with Trussell Trust membership are expected to close on 19 September "out of respect". The trust said it was standard practice for its centres to close on...
BBC
West Yorkshire: Nation to pay 'deepest respects' to Queen - mayor
The nation will come together to pay the "deepest respects" to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral later, the mayor of West Yorkshire has said. Tracy Brabin said the outpouring of "grief, gratitude and admiration" since the Queen's death had been remarkable. Her Majesty died on 8 September and her...
Concerns that lying in state queue is ‘not accessible to disabled people’
Concerns have been raised that the queuing system enabling the public to view the Queen lying in state is “not accessible to disabled people”.Disability Rights UK said it is disappointed that access to events following the death of the Queen is “such a mixed bag”, given the decades of planning that will have taken place.The Government has said assistance dogs are permitted throughout the queue, there are accessible portable toilets, all marshals and volunteers have received disability awareness training and can signpost people to the nearest facilities, and there is step-free access along the whole route.There is also a shorter,...
BBC
Queen's funeral marked by people across Leicestershire and Rutland
People from across Leicestershire and Rutland have been marking the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The service started at 11:00 BST at Westminster Abbey in London and was attended by around 2,000 people. Some travelled from the East Midlands to the capital to be a part of the event while...
BBC
Holyrood to resume business with tributes to Queen
Business at the Scottish Parliament is to resume with further tributes to the late Queen. Holyrood sittings were suspended after the death of the monarch, and party leaders attended her funeral on Monday. A special session on Tuesday will allow backbench MSPs to share their thoughts and reflections. Proceedings are...
BBC
Belfast: The hidden castles under the city's shops
The history of Belfast can be told through many of its street names and buildings, much of it reflecting the city's industrial heritage and Victorian boom. But in one block, under the feet of shoppers, there is a story which dates back several hundred years. Castle Lane, Castle Arcade, Castle...
BBC
Bristol and West hospitals announce Queen funeral arrangements
Hospitals across the West of England have clarified whether operations and appointments will be cancelled on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The day has been declared a bank holiday and this has meant some hospitals are postponing treatments. The NHS said patients should be contacted by hospitals to...
BBC
Castle Howard wins approval to restore room damaged in 1940 fire
The owners of a stately home which featured in TV show Bridgerton will now be able to restore a room damaged by fire more than 80 years ago. The interior of the Cabinet Room at Castle Howard, near Malton, North Yorkshire, has been derelict since the blaze in 1940. The...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Crowds gathered in Newcastle city centre
Hundreds of people came together in Newcastle city centre to watch the Queen's funeral. People of all ages gathered in the September sunshine in front of the big screen in Old Eldon Square. The atmosphere was quiet and respectful as the usual city centre clatter calmed while the ceremony in...
Sturgeon ‘honoured’ to represent Scotland at ‘momentous’ funeral for Queen
Nicola Sturgeon has said it was an “honour to represent Scotland” as leaders from across the globe joined with the royal family and other mourners at the Queen’s state funeral.King Charles III was left close to tears during a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury described his mother as having touched “a multitude of lives” and having been a “joyful” figure for many.About 2,000 people attended the service at Westminster Abbey in London, with members of royal families from across Europe present, along with politicians from across the the political spectrum and world leaders, including...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
Clean-up operation begins: Crowd control barriers are removed in Windsor and council workers clear litter in Westminster as capital returns to normal after Queen’s funeral
The clean-up operation has begun following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as crowd control barriers were removed and council workers cleared litter. In Westminster, central London, street cleansing vehicles and council workers were seen as teams swung into action to clean up litter and remove sand that had been spread on roads.
Comments / 0