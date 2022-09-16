Read full article on original website
Related
How to Sign Up for the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test
Players can sign up for the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test on the official website.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Call of Duty Adds Change in Perspective with Third Person
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is scheduled to release on Oct. 28, 2022, but fans won't have to wait that long to get their first glimpse of the game with the beta coming this weekend. Call of Duty has made many shocking announcements in the past few weeks. Including...
How to Get Invited to the Diablo IV Closed End Game Beta
Blizzard revealed some exciting news Monday, giving players a chance to test out end-game experiences inside Diablo IV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Theathrhythm Final Bar Release Date Information
The release date for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has been announced for February 16, 2023 for play on Nintendo Switch and PS4.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
When is the Valorant Champions 2022 Grand Final?
The best-of-five Valorant Champions Grand Final will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET between OpTic Gaming and LOUD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Metal: Hellsinger on the Nintendo Switch?
Metal: Hellsinger is not available on Switch. It is playable on PlayStation, XBox, and PC.
When is the Next Resident Evil Showcase?
The next Resident Evil Showcase will begin in Oct. 2022 where fans will get more information on Resident Evil 4 Remake.
Warzone 2.0 Al Mazrah Explained: POIs, Location, Size
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event and with it comes the brand new map, Al Mazrah. Al Mazrah is sure to bring an interesting spin on what long time players have experienced before in Warzone thanks to its sheer size, boasting 18 different POIs and a completely new take on the battle royale's ever-closing circle. For players looking to read up on Al Mazrah and all the content that comes with it, we've got you covered.
Celesteela Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Here is a guide to maximize your chances in the limited-time and region-exclusive five-star raid against Celesteela in Pokémon GO .
Who Voices the Skull in Metal: Hellsinger?
The Skull in Metal: Hellsinger is voiced by Troy Baker.
Toby Fox Gives New Deltarune Progress Update
Undertale and Deltarune developer Toby Fox has given fans an update on the latter game's progress.
Warzone 2.0 'Al Mazrah' Map, Gameplay Features, Release Date Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.
Atelier Ryza 3 Release Date Information
Atelier Ryza fans might be wondering when the newest title in the series will be releasing
How Many Weapons Are in Metal: Hellsinger?
Wondering how many weapons you can choose to aid demonic destruction in Metal: Hellsinger? Here's what you need to know.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
Resident Evil 4 Remake is Coming to PlayStation 4
Capcom has confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 remake will be coming to the PS4.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0