Read full article on original website
Related
Jackie Groenen's agent critical of Man Utd over PSG transfer
Guido Albers has spoken about Jackie Groenen's transfer from Man Utd to PSG.
Richarlison reveals why he left Everton for Tottenham
Richarlison has admitted that Everton could not match his personal ambitions to even 'win matches' and this was the driving force behind his summer transfer to Tottenham.
Xavi admits he's 'still upset' about Bayern defeat
Xavi admits he's 'still upset' about Barcelona's defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United can't develop during international break
Erik ten Hag says he doesn't have enough players remaining at Manchester United during the international break to develop his side.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nick Cushing staying grounded following NYCFC win over Red Bulls
NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing isn't getting too ahead of himself, despite his side pulling off two vital victories in the space of a week. After a wretched run of just one win and five points from their last 10 MLS matches, the Pigeons brought home another trophy with a 2-0 win over Atlas in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday. NYCFC followed that up with a dominant performance against Hudson River Derby rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday, winning by the same scoreline.
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos claim derby win
Player ratings from the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.
Diego Simeone laments Real Madrid tactics following derby defeat
Diego Simeone laments Real Madrid's low block tactics after Atletico's 2-1 derby defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona consider Jorginho; Man Utd eye Oblak
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jorginho, Jan Oblak, Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Milan Skriniar and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luis Campos explains why Paris Saint-Germain didn't sign Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain chose not to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer because of the system they now play.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Son Heung-min explains muted goal celebration in Leicester win
Son Heung-min explains muted goal celebration in Leicester win.
Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn provides update on Julian Nagelsmann's future
Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has provided an update on Julian Nagelsmann's future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phil Neville says Inter Miami will 'go for it' in MLS Cup Playoffs push
Inter Miami's push to make the MLS Cup Playoffs continues when they travel to DC United on Saturday afternoon and there's absolutely no margin for error now. The Herons ended a three-game losing streak with a vital 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew on Tuesday but remain two points adrift of the top seven in the East with just four games remaining.
La Liga condemns racial abuse of Vinicius Junior
La Liga have released a statement following the continued racist abuse of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior by Atletico Madrid supporters.
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores first goal for FC Groningen
After recording his first assist since leaving FC Dallas in January, the 19-year-old finally got on the scoresheet, netting FC Groningen's only goal in a 2-1 defeat away at Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.
William Saliba explains how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle back in at Arsenal
William Saliba has explained how Mikel Arteta has helped him settle since returning to Arsenal this summer.
Son Heung-min admits frustration towards goal drought
Son Heung-min reflects on his drought to start the season after his hat-trick against Leicester.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make Mbappe decision; Chelsea eye Kane swap deal
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erik ten Hag, Romelu Lukaku, Jude Bellingham & more.
Antonio Conte suggests Tottenham not ready for Premier League title challenge
Antonio Conte has seemingly played down Tottenham's chances of winning this season's Premier League title despite their fast start to the campaign.
David Moyes insists new signings can make a difference for West Ham
David Moyes insists new signings can make a difference for West Ham.
90min
853
Followers
9K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0