Fuller crowned Miss Wallace State

By Gail Crutchfield
 3 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  Wallace State Community College Business Management major Audrey Fuller was named the new Miss Wallace State on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Fuller, 19, of Oneonta, received a renewable one-year scholarship for tuition and fees to Wallace State as well as a $150 book scholarship. She will represent WSCC in June at the 2023 Miss Alabama competition, which is a preliminary for the Miss America competition.

“I am absolutely blessed,” Fuller said of being named Miss Wallace State. “I thank the Lord for this opportunity. I’m so excited to be a role model; I feel in awe looking at the role models here.”

She said she’s nervous about competing in the Miss Alabama competition but excited. “It’s going to be a great opportunity and no matter the outcome I think I’ll really take a lot from it,” Fuller said.

Audrey Fuller, 19, of Oneonta, was crowned Miss Wallace State 2023. Pictured from left are first runner-up Cassidy Fountain, 23, of Locust Fork, Fuller, Miss Alabama 2022 Lindsay Fincher, and second runner-up Emma Grace Lane, 20, of Tuscumbia. (Wallace State)

Cassidy Fountain was named first runner-up and winner of the Beautiful Heart Scholarship, earning cash scholarships of $250 and $400, respectively, for each. Fountain, 23, of Locust Fork, is majoring in pre-nursing.

Emma Grace Lane was named second runner-up and winner of the talent competition, receiving $200 and $100 cash scholarships. Lane, 20, of Tuscumbia, is majoring in Dance Education.

Competition was also held for the Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen, with Megan Malloy earning the title, a renewable tuition and fees scholarship to Wallace State and a $200 cash scholarship. Malloy, 15, of Westover, and a student at Briarwood Christian School, was also named the winner of the talent competition and the recipient of the Beautiful Heart Scholarship, earning another $250 and $100 in cash scholarships.

Winners of the Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competition include, from left, first runner-up Madelyn Rasco, 14, of Pelham, Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Megan Malloy, 15, of Westover, and second runner-up Aliyah Gutherie, 16, of Cullman. (Wallace State)

Madelyn Rasco, 14, of Pelham, and a student at Pelham High School, was named first runner-up and received a $150 cash scholarship. Aliyah Gutherie, 16, of Cullman, was named second runner-up and received a $100 cash scholarship. Gutherie, a dance major, is a Dual Enrollment student at Wallace State from Cullman Christian School.

Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen is a preliminary of the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen programs.

The Beautiful Heart Scholarships were presented by Audience of One dance studio, owned by 2013 Miss Wallace State Rebecca Long Hays.

Miss Alabama Lindsay Fincher acted as mistress of ceremonies, assisted by 2022 Miss Wallace State Anna Kate Lucas and 2022 Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Abby Daniels. Fincher and Daniels provided entertainment during the competition.

For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu .

The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Cullman collects 53-13 win at Lee Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Cullman hit the road Friday night for a non-regional matchup against the Generals of Lee Huntsville and the Bearcats took advantage of several turnovers and a great night on the ground to put together a 53-13 performance and return home with a win. The Bearcats got things started with a 5-yard touchdown run by Evan Dye that made it a 6-0 game early in the first quarter and following a Sawyer Trimble interception, Ryan Skinner burst up the middle for a 25-yard score to stretch the lead to 13-0. Dye’s second touchdown run came at the start of...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1954

From the files of 1954 Shaw Breaks Leg Ronald Shaw, 16, member of the Hanceville football squad, received a broken leg in the third quarter of the Bulldogs game with Arab on Friday night. Cars Collide On One Way Street Some $475 damage resulted at 3:37 p.m. on Monday when two cars collided at Seventh Street East and Fourth Avenue East. Frank C. Cryder, of Rockford, Illinois, was driving a 1954 Dodge sedan going the wrong way on a one-way street, when his car collided with a 1955 Chevrolet sedan, driven by Fayteen Johnson, of Route Seven, Cullman. Gutherys Cross Roads Mrs. Homer Alvis is in...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Jeremy Kilpatrick

I would like to let your community know they have a coroner they should be thankful for. After losing my wife Ruth of 38 years in an auto accident, I was contacted by Mr. Jeremy Kilpatrick. He was most helpful in guiding me through what was needed. He went above a normal duty by taking his own time to retrieve some personal belongings, and returned them to me. He showed compassion and understanding while performing his duties. Thank you Mr. Jeremy Kilpatrick!   Thomas Bahr  Vincennes, Indiana  Editor’s note: Mr. Bahr’s wife, Ruth Bahr, was tragically killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Cullman County on Aug. 31, 2022.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Ward Skinner

Richard Ward Skinner, 68, passed away at his home in Cullman, Alabama on Sept. 7, 2022. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at East Side Baptist Church in Cullman, Alabama with Pastor Matt Smith and Brother Sam Hollis officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Rick is survived by his wife of 30 years: Jill; sons: Richard Jason Stridiron (Carolina), Dustin Lee Stridiron, and Justin Randall Martin (Melody); grandchildren: Reagan, Dillan, Mecheseney, Ciara, Fallon, and Sagan; sister: Kimberly S. Calvert; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County.

