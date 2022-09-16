Fuller crowned Miss Wallace State

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College Business Management major Audrey Fuller was named the new Miss Wallace State on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Fuller, 19, of Oneonta, received a renewable one-year scholarship for tuition and fees to Wallace State as well as a $150 book scholarship. She will represent WSCC in June at the 2023 Miss Alabama competition, which is a preliminary for the Miss America competition.

“I am absolutely blessed,” Fuller said of being named Miss Wallace State. “I thank the Lord for this opportunity. I’m so excited to be a role model; I feel in awe looking at the role models here.”

She said she’s nervous about competing in the Miss Alabama competition but excited. “It’s going to be a great opportunity and no matter the outcome I think I’ll really take a lot from it,” Fuller said.

Audrey Fuller, 19, of Oneonta, was crowned Miss Wallace State 2023. Pictured from left are first runner-up Cassidy Fountain, 23, of Locust Fork, Fuller, Miss Alabama 2022 Lindsay Fincher, and second runner-up Emma Grace Lane, 20, of Tuscumbia. (Wallace State)

Cassidy Fountain was named first runner-up and winner of the Beautiful Heart Scholarship, earning cash scholarships of $250 and $400, respectively, for each. Fountain, 23, of Locust Fork, is majoring in pre-nursing.

Emma Grace Lane was named second runner-up and winner of the talent competition, receiving $200 and $100 cash scholarships. Lane, 20, of Tuscumbia, is majoring in Dance Education.

Competition was also held for the Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen, with Megan Malloy earning the title, a renewable tuition and fees scholarship to Wallace State and a $200 cash scholarship. Malloy, 15, of Westover, and a student at Briarwood Christian School, was also named the winner of the talent competition and the recipient of the Beautiful Heart Scholarship, earning another $250 and $100 in cash scholarships.

Winners of the Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competition include, from left, first runner-up Madelyn Rasco, 14, of Pelham, Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Megan Malloy, 15, of Westover, and second runner-up Aliyah Gutherie, 16, of Cullman. (Wallace State)

Madelyn Rasco, 14, of Pelham, and a student at Pelham High School, was named first runner-up and received a $150 cash scholarship. Aliyah Gutherie, 16, of Cullman, was named second runner-up and received a $100 cash scholarship. Gutherie, a dance major, is a Dual Enrollment student at Wallace State from Cullman Christian School.

Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen is a preliminary of the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen programs.

The Beautiful Heart Scholarships were presented by Audience of One dance studio, owned by 2013 Miss Wallace State Rebecca Long Hays.

Miss Alabama Lindsay Fincher acted as mistress of ceremonies, assisted by 2022 Miss Wallace State Anna Kate Lucas and 2022 Miss North Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Abby Daniels. Fincher and Daniels provided entertainment during the competition.

For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu .