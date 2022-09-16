CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the weekend, including:

Thursday, Sept. 8

Deputies conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in the Dodge City area.

Jonathan Scott Moreno Jr., 28, of Hanceville, was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

It was determined that Moreno had an active warrant. A subsequent search of the vehicle and his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.

Moreno was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and child abuse (failure to appear warrant).

——-

Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle in the Bethel community.

Daniel Ryan Wren, 26, of Cullman, was identified as an occupant of the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and his person allegedly yielded narcotics.

Wren was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.



Saturday, Sept. 10

Deputies went to a residence in Garden City in an attempt to locate Cade Daylon Hill, 23, of Garden City, who was wanted in connection to catalytic convertor thefts in the area.

Once deputies were on scene, Hill attempted to flee the residence on foot. After a short pursuit, deputies detained Hill.

He was allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

Hill was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and theft (of article from automobile).

——-

Deputies arrested Brittany Lynn Helms, 34, of Hanceville, on outstanding warrants, including two counts of illegal possession of a credit or debit card (failure to appear) and fugitive from justice (ALDOC).