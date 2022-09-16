'It needs to stop': Mass shooting sparks a wave of political activism in Uvalde

Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
TONIGHT: Uvalde CISD to get updates on building of new school to replace Robb Elementary
UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will get updates on two major topics during Monday night's meeting. One of those topics is the new elementary school the district is building to replace Robb Elementary, where 19 students and two teachers were killed on May 24 during a mass shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
Bad Bunny helps buy new home for 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor
UVALDE, TEXAS - Bad Bunny is not living up to his name, doing the kind of good that may move you to tears. In the new photos shared, the Puerto Rican singer enjoyed some time with 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, one of the survivors of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Comments / 0