Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
WTVC
EPB worker hurt in Soddy-Daisy after bucket truck rolls over down hill Monday
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — We're working to learn the condition of an EPB worker who was rushed to the hospital after a bucket truck he was in rolled over and down a hill in Soddy-Daisy Monday morning. The accident happened on Green Pond Road, according to Soddy-Daisy Fire Department Chief...
WTVC
Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. According to our Atlanta affiliate, WSB-TV the incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not release their age. This is...
Comments / 0