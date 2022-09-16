Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Potentially record-breaking heat going forward
Mother Nature will continue to crank up the heat on Monday. Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures reach summer-like standards across the area. High temperatures will likely reach the middle-90s for many, and it will be humid during the afternoon. We’re forecasting a high near 95° in Lincoln on Monday,...
kyoutv.com
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a wet and stormy Saturday night across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, and more storms are in the forecast over the next 24 hours. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s. Most of Sunday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the 80s.
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
klkntv.com
Kickoff time set for Nebraska’s homecoming matchup against Indiana
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a much-needed bye week, the Huskers will return to Memorial Stadium to face the Hoosiers on Oct. 1. Nebraska’s homecoming game will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network. The Huskers have not faced the Hoosiers since...
klkntv.com
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
klkntv.com
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander fired following loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just one week after the firing of head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go. This comes a day after Nebraska lost 49-14 against No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph released a statement Sunday announcing the...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
3 News Now
Latest update from 3 News Now | September 19 | 7 AM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, September 19, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
klkntv.com
‘It’s on me’: Mickey Joseph takes blame for Nebraska’s loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mickey Joseph’s first test as Nebraska’s interim head coach was a big one. For the first time in 13 years, Oklahoma came to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to face the Huskers in an age-old rivalry game. And this time around, things looked a...
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball earns win on the road against Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers volleyball team earned their 8th win of the season after sweeping the University of Kentucky on Sunday. The team battled through a close 1st set, earning the victory 27-25 to start the match on the right foot. Set number two was also close...
etxview.com
Small-town grocers set to open new store in Southeast Nebraska
DJ and Lindy Schmidt know how hard it is to own a small-town grocery. The Schmidts both quit their jobs and opened The Market in Louisville in December 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 hit. "It was wild," said DJ, who recalled ordering toilet paper by the pallet load...
klkntv.com
Troop 54 in Lincoln spent the day cleaning up the creek at Rickman’s Run at Holmes Lake Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Despite the heat, troop members with the girls and boys Troop 54 in Lincoln came together for a good cause. With large trash bags in hand and gloves on, troop members were ready to clean up a heavily visited area in Lincoln. The troop adopted the creek...
Nebraska Football: More staff changes rumored to be on the way
The Nebraska football team was dominated on Saturday morning and afternoon by an Oklahoma team that was simply too well coached and had too much talent for the Huskers to stay within a couple of touchdowns for long. Of course, while most Nebraska football fans who were staring reality in...
newsfromthestates.com
Remote Sandhills reservoir declared an “international dark sky park”
LINCOLN — There are benefits to being in the middle of nowhere. Just recently, Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, in the middle of the Sandhills, was certified as an “International Dark Sky Park.”. The reservoir, about 26 miles southwest of Valentine, has hosted an annual “Nebraska Star Party”...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
