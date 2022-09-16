ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse to repair Grant Boulevard and Butternut Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street. Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains. The road will remain closed while...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
waer.org

Bystanders, fire fighters help woman on edge of I-81 overpass

Syracuse fire fighters over the weekend rescued a woman threatening to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard bridge that runs over Interstate 81. Good Samaritans attempted to hold onto the woman, and by the time firefighters arrived she was standing on the outside of a chain-link fence. They were able to wrap a utility rope around her waist and then securely pull her to safety.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Onondaga man who set house on fire

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be ‘On the Lookout’ for 40-year-old Jeffery Smoke. Smoke is currently wanted for the following: An arrest warrant for Arson in the 3rd degree Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree Violation of Parole According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Smoke is accused […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#911#Violent Crime#Radisson Court#Spd
WKTV

Rome police searching for vehicles stolen from Rome Health, auto shop

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for two vehicles stolen from different locations within 24 hours of each other earlier in September. According to police, a Rome Health marked vehicle was stolen from outside the front entrance of the hospital around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. The vehicle is a white 2017 Nissan Rogue with “Rome Hospital” on the doors.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

10-year-old child taken to hospital after two-car crash in Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Clay on Saturday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of Henry Clay Boulevard and Buckley Road around 9:45 p.m.
CLAY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

2 charged after Whitesboro police find cocaine, heroin during traffic stop

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Whitesboro over the weekend. Officers stopped a white Oldsmobile van on West Street for a traffic violation around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police say the driver, 61-year-old Mark Redding, of New Hartford, was driving with a suspended license and expired inspection.
WHITESBORO, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY

Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy