Man accused of shooting 3 people in the legs from Syracuse railroad bridge, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and accused of opening fire on a group of people from a railroad bridge in Syracuse, police said. Nahshon Nance, 25, of Syracuse, opened fire at 9:01 p.m. on August 1 on the 1100 block of South Townsend Street, Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse to repair Grant Boulevard and Butternut Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse will be closing Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning on Wednesday, September 21, to make repairs to Butternut Street. Crews plan on closing a portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains. The road will remain closed while...
911 caller sees wounded man after reported shooting on city’s South Side, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Thursday outside apartment buildings on the city’s South Side, dispatchers said. A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots at about 11:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The city’s ShotSpotter system...
Homeowner injured after drunk driver crashes into Geneva living room
American Red Cross also responded to the scene and members are currently assisting two other adult residents with emergency housing.
waer.org
Bystanders, fire fighters help woman on edge of I-81 overpass
Syracuse fire fighters over the weekend rescued a woman threatening to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard bridge that runs over Interstate 81. Good Samaritans attempted to hold onto the woman, and by the time firefighters arrived she was standing on the outside of a chain-link fence. They were able to wrap a utility rope around her waist and then securely pull her to safety.
10-year-old hospitalized after truck runs red light in Clay, deputies say
Clay, N.Y. — A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after a truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in Clay on Saturday, deputies said. At 9:44 p.m. a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Henry Clay Boulevard when it ran a red light, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
9-year-old reported unconscious after 2-vehicle crash in Clay
Clay, N.Y. — A 9-year-old was reported unconscious Saturday night after a crash in the town of Clay, dispatchers said. Emergency crews were sent to Buckley Road and Henry Clay Boulevard at about 9:44 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Moyers Corners Fire Department. Two people were...
On the Lookout: Onondaga man who set house on fire
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be ‘On the Lookout’ for 40-year-old Jeffery Smoke. Smoke is currently wanted for the following: An arrest warrant for Arson in the 3rd degree Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree Violation of Parole According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Smoke is accused […]
Karen Eames, shot by deputy husband in murder-suicide, selling riverfront house for whopping price
Syracuse, NY — Karen Eames, the widow of an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy who shot her in the face, killed their son and then took his own life, is selling the family home where the murder-suicide happened. Eames, who spent 10 days in a hospital after nearly dying,...
WKTV
Rome police searching for vehicles stolen from Rome Health, auto shop
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for two vehicles stolen from different locations within 24 hours of each other earlier in September. According to police, a Rome Health marked vehicle was stolen from outside the front entrance of the hospital around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. The vehicle is a white 2017 Nissan Rogue with “Rome Hospital” on the doors.
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 9/12/2022 thru 9/18/2022
03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED. 03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE. 03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0402.01A I0 (8786) NO LIC PLATE:SINGLE LIC PLATE. 03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. Inmate Name: GRANT, KATIE A. Address: 11076 COOPER ST, CATO, NY. Birth Date:...
localsyr.com
10-year-old child taken to hospital after two-car crash in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Clay on Saturday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of Henry Clay Boulevard and Buckley Road around 9:45 p.m.
WKTV
2 charged after Whitesboro police find cocaine, heroin during traffic stop
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Whitesboro over the weekend. Officers stopped a white Oldsmobile van on West Street for a traffic violation around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police say the driver, 61-year-old Mark Redding, of New Hartford, was driving with a suspended license and expired inspection.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Make sure they’re strapped in - free car seat inspections coming to Cicero
Cicero, N.Y. — Car seat experts are coming to Cicero to offer free car seat inspections on Monday, official’s from the governor’s office said. Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. parents and caregivers can go to the Cicero Police Department at 6200 Route 31, according to a news release from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
Wayne County teen arrested for stabbing to death 19-year-old man, troopers say
Williamson, N.Y. — A Wayne County teenager was arrested for murder Friday after stabbing another person in the abdomen, killing them, troopers said. The 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, stabbed a 19-year-old man at 7:45 p.m. at 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson (Wayne County), according to a news release from state police.
Bystanders talked with, held onto woman on edge of I-81 overpass, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — As a woman stood near the edge of an overpass on Interstate 81 Saturday, others attempted to talk her down and held onto the woman in distress, a bystander and firefighters said. Multiple 911 callers reported the woman was about to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard...
28-year-old woman biking in North Country dies in crash with vehicle, troopers say
Adams, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman died in a crash with a vehicle while biking in the North Country Friday, troopers said. Jean Winchell, of Adams Center, was biking at 2:43 p.m. going south along Route 11 in Adams, according to a news release from state police. Winchell collided...
Solvay man robbed gas station and bank two days apart, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Solvay man was arrested Monday after police identified him as the suspect in two robberies in DeWitt. Isaiah Richardson, 25, was walking on Park Avenue in Syracuse with a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun when he was arrested Monday, according to a news release from DeWitt police.
Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY
Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
