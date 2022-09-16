Read full article on original website
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
milwaukeerecord.com
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trouble on concert stage and a 'Frozen' apology
MILWAUKEE - Trouble on a concert stage – and a "Frozen" apology. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the latest Hollywood headlines.
CBS 58
Menard's pianists still get unexpected reactions
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When you think about a piano music, you probably picture a dimly lit theatre, all attention on the pianist, or maybe a high-end department store around the holidays. That's not the case with one popular southeast Wisconsin venue, the last place you would expect beautiful...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Shattered Glass Art
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Sherry Lou Martin, a multi-faceted artist and patent creator joined us in studio. Shattered Glass Art is a novel art form that brings brilliance and sparkle to traditional art and home décor. It's the result of a patented process Martin perfected in the last...
CBS 58
'Bookmobile' brings the library to area neighborhoods
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The goal for the Monarch Library System is to make sure that children have access to books, even when they do not have a library in their communities. The system is utilizing their Bookmobile to offer a mobile library within a bus. Lisa Haartman, manager of the Bookmobile, spoke to CBS 58 on Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss the impact being made by the mobile library initiative.
CBS 58
'It really does take a village': Moms taking advantage of concierge night nurse service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Amanda Becker meets two young women who started a concierge service to help new moms deal with sleepless nights. The idea first became popular with celebrities but now everyday mothers are taking advantage.
CBS 58
Celebrating Oktoberfest with Bavarian beer cheese fondue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Oktoberfest celebrations are underway around the world, including here in the Milwaukee area. One way to celebrate the festivities is with Bavarian beer cheese fondue served with premium dippers, including bratwurst, short ribs, potatoes and more. Jordan Chang, a fondue expert from The Melting Pot, joined...
CBS 58
This Sunday's 'Workshops on The Water' lets you be artsy while boating around Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Who says you have to work on art projects in a stuffy studio. This Sunday, you actually have the chance to show off your artistic side while boating on the Milwaukee River and inner harbor for a few hours. "Two Mikes Art Factory" is holding its last public "Workshops on The Water" for the season. One fun activity will allow you to dress up your potted plant with some artsy accessories.
CBS 58
Hispanic Heritage Month: Award-winning Mexican American barber's positive impact across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jose Perez, known as JP, is an award-winning barber, who is also barber to several players of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, but beyond that, JP has had a big impact in Wisconsin as a Mexican American by giving back to his community and being a positive example to those around him and those who step in his well-known barbershop Flashy Faded.
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to homicide near 17th and Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide near 17th and Center Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. The ME says the man killed has not yet been identified. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and...
Panic! At The Disco postpones Friday's show at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum announced Panic! At The Disco is postponing its Friday night show. According to a statement from the band, Covid-19 has made it "impossible" to play both its Milwaukee and Chicago shows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee area shelters 'overwhelmed' with cats in need of forever homes
MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- An abundance of adoptable cats is overwhelming shelters in the Milwaukee area. Those shelters are hoping to get the word out that they need help. One organization we talked to is right now housing 225 cats. They're all with foster families, each one caring for multiple cats at a time -- so they're in great need of more fosters, and especially adoptees.
wanderingeducators.com
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
Stabbing near 27th and Highland, 2 people injured
An argument between a man and a woman escalated into a stabbing, leaving the man in serious condition in the hospital on Monday, Milwaukee police say.
CBS 58
Briggs & Al's Run & Walk returns after 2 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 45th Annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was held to benefit Children's Wisconsin shutdown in Downtown Milwaukee Saturday morning, on Sept. 17. Thousands of people started out at Marquette University campus and came all the way to Summerfest grounds, all for a good cause.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
CBS 58
Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning
The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Briggs and Al's Run-Walk; back in-person for 45th annual event
MILWAUKEE - After two years of virtual events, the 45th annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was back in person in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17. "The energy is my favorite part," said Christine Baranoucky, Children’s Wisconsin. More than 8,000 people were back together again – ready...
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
