Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeerecord.com

26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022

After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Menard's pianists still get unexpected reactions

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When you think about a piano music, you probably picture a dimly lit theatre, all attention on the pianist, or maybe a high-end department store around the holidays. That's not the case with one popular southeast Wisconsin venue, the last place you would expect beautiful...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Shattered Glass Art

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Sherry Lou Martin, a multi-faceted artist and patent creator joined us in studio. Shattered Glass Art is a novel art form that brings brilliance and sparkle to traditional art and home décor. It's the result of a patented process Martin perfected in the last...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

'Bookmobile' brings the library to area neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The goal for the Monarch Library System is to make sure that children have access to books, even when they do not have a library in their communities. The system is utilizing their Bookmobile to offer a mobile library within a bus. Lisa Haartman, manager of the Bookmobile, spoke to CBS 58 on Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss the impact being made by the mobile library initiative.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Celebrating Oktoberfest with Bavarian beer cheese fondue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Oktoberfest celebrations are underway around the world, including here in the Milwaukee area. One way to celebrate the festivities is with Bavarian beer cheese fondue served with premium dippers, including bratwurst, short ribs, potatoes and more. Jordan Chang, a fondue expert from The Melting Pot, joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

This Sunday's 'Workshops on The Water' lets you be artsy while boating around Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Who says you have to work on art projects in a stuffy studio. This Sunday, you actually have the chance to show off your artistic side while boating on the Milwaukee River and inner harbor for a few hours. "Two Mikes Art Factory" is holding its last public "Workshops on The Water" for the season. One fun activity will allow you to dress up your potted plant with some artsy accessories.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Hispanic Heritage Month: Award-winning Mexican American barber's positive impact across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jose Perez, known as JP, is an award-winning barber, who is also barber to several players of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, but beyond that, JP has had a big impact in Wisconsin as a Mexican American by giving back to his community and being a positive example to those around him and those who step in his well-known barbershop Flashy Faded.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Medical examiner called to homicide near 17th and Center

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide near 17th and Center Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. The ME says the man killed has not yet been identified. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee area shelters 'overwhelmed' with cats in need of forever homes

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- An abundance of adoptable cats is overwhelming shelters in the Milwaukee area. Those shelters are hoping to get the word out that they need help. One organization we talked to is right now housing 225 cats. They're all with foster families, each one caring for multiple cats at a time -- so they're in great need of more fosters, and especially adoptees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Briggs & Al's Run & Walk returns after 2 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 45th Annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was held to benefit Children's Wisconsin shutdown in Downtown Milwaukee Saturday morning, on Sept. 17. Thousands of people started out at Marquette University campus and came all the way to Summerfest grounds, all for a good cause.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals

MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning

The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Briggs and Al's Run-Walk; back in-person for 45th annual event

MILWAUKEE - After two years of virtual events, the 45th annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was back in person in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17. "The energy is my favorite part," said Christine Baranoucky, Children’s Wisconsin. More than 8,000 people were back together again – ready...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI

