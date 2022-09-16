ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions

We are only two weeks into the NFL regular season schedule, but it already feels like the preseason playoff predictions need a makeover. Of course, it's never good to overreact. The New York Giants are 2-0 under new head coach Brian Daboll, but now isn't quite the time for fans start booking travel to Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.
Buying or Selling NFL's Early Breakout Players

People tend to gravitate toward the newest and shiniest toys, and the same is true in the NFL with breakout stars. In some ways, the NFL operates under a constant state of Jordan fatigue. Greatness can become boring. Aaron Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and could have more. Tom Brady has as many detractors as he does fans.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 Results

For the past two years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. That's unlikely to happen again in 2023, especially after the Jags became the first AFC South team to win a game during the 2022 season. On Sunday, Jacksonville pulled off a...
Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

After the chaos that was Week 1 of the NFL season, the Week 2 early action was (somewhat) more stable, with the usual names appearing atop the fantasy scoring lists. (And then there was Tua Tagovailoa scoring six touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in their 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.)
Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers Contract Bonuses Revealed After Trey Lance's Injury

When Jimmy Garoppolo restructured his deal with the San Francisco 49ers in late August, it included bonuses that could increase his earnings from a base salary of $6.5 million to a total of $16 million. On Monday, ESPN's Field Yates offered more details on the specifics of some of his...
Fans Slam NFL for Mike Evans' Suspension After Fight with Marshon Lattimore

Not everyone believes Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans deserved his one-game suspension from the NFL for his fight Sunday with Marshon Lattimore. The league announced Evans would be the only player suspended from the incident, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, but fans had other opinions:
Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future

The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
Video: Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Tryout as 'Chad Powers'

Eli Manning's second chapter continues to be a hit. The former New York Giants quarterback turned media personality went undercover for Penn State's walk-on tryouts, pretending to be a "Chad Powers" persona he created for ESPN's Eli's Places. Hilarity ensued. You've gotta hand it to the 41-year-old Manning—he can still...
Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their key defensive players for the next few weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star added that the suspension stems from a January arrest in Overland Park, Kansas.
Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC Holgorsen

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said it was "unacceptable" that two Cougars players got into a brief shoving match on the sideline during Saturday's 48-30 loss to Kansas. Holgorsen explained to reporters that wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV challenged fellow wideout Sam Brown Jr. about a penalty Brown committed. Things quickly escalated.
