Pike County murders trial: Forensic testimony continues into Monday
The second week of testimony continued Monday in the trial of George Wagner IV who, along with several of his family members, is accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
Four indicted by Brown County grand jury
Four individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 8. Patrick Delong, 66, of Mt. Ora
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
Two Ohio adults wanted after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on […]
Pike county murder trial: Forensic evidence takes center stage
The conclusion to the first week of testimony in the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV begins Friday morning.
Huntington man allegedly bites officer on head
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer in Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, Huntington Police were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Davis St. on Sunday to conduct a welfare check on a man that had allegedly been threatening to harm himself. Upon arrival, the man […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Toddlers rescued from Hocking Co. home, nationwide warrant issued for the parents
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two parents are on the run after a search warrant led investigators to the discovery of an extreme case of child cruelty. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team served a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road. The warrant, officials said, was in relation to an ongoing sexual assault case.
Pike County murder trial: Testimony centers on final victim discovered
On the fourth day of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016, first responders and family members of the victims took the witness stand.
WLWT 5
Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
wgxa.tv
Deputies find 3-year-old locked inside cage while serving search warrant in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies found a 3-year-old locked inside a cage and a 2-year-old carrying a methamphetamine pipe while serving a search warrant in Hocking County Sunday. Authorities were executing a search warrant related to sexual assault along Bear Run Road. Law enforcement entered the residence and described...
WLWT 5
Pike County trial: Murder victim Kenneth Rhoden's family members give chilling testimony
WAVERLY, Ohio — Donald Stone, 50, turned to a box of tissues to help keep his composure during another day of chilling testimony in George Wagner's murder trial. "Do you recognize that photo?" prosecutor Angela Canepa asked Stone. "Yes," said Stone, Kenneth Rhoden's cousin. "And can you tell us...
WLWT 5
Cousin of Pike County victim gives emotional testimony, recounts grisly discovery at crime scene
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emotional testimony was given Thursday in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV. Donald Stone took the stand, recounting the grisly discovery at the crime scene as he described finding his cousin, Kenneth Rhoden’s lifeless body 6 years ago. Nine members of...
17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
Scores of Law Enforcement Officers and Other Witnesses Are Refusing to Appear on Camera While Testifying in Pike County Massacre Murder Trial
A high proportion of witnesses are opting out of being recorded in the long-awaited (and televised) Ohio trial of George Wagner IV over the Pike County massacre. That includes members of local law enforcement, including Sheriff Tracy Evans. Court watchers found the law enforcement requests unusual given the public duties bestowed upon them by their offices.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
sciotopost.com
Funeral Contributions Come Quickly for Woman Who Was Killed by Her Estranged Husband in Adams County
Adams – A child has found himself without a mom and dad this week after a murder-suicide from an estranged husband. On Wednesday violence erupted when 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden went to the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams county and opened fire on his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Madden, 33. He then left the scene and but a description of the vehicle and a known restraining order lead the Sheriff’s department to find the man a short time later. He was pulled over at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio, where the man turned the gun on himself.
Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
