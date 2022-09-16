Adams – A child has found himself without a mom and dad this week after a murder-suicide from an estranged husband. On Wednesday violence erupted when 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden went to the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams county and opened fire on his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Madden, 33. He then left the scene and but a description of the vehicle and a known restraining order lead the Sheriff’s department to find the man a short time later. He was pulled over at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio, where the man turned the gun on himself.

ADAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO