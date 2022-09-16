ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Huntington man allegedly bites officer on head

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer in Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, Huntington Police were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Davis St. on Sunday to conduct a welfare check on a man that had allegedly been threatening to harm himself. Upon arrival, the man […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Toddlers rescued from Hocking Co. home, nationwide warrant issued for the parents

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two parents are on the run after a search warrant led investigators to the discovery of an extreme case of child cruelty. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team served a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road. The warrant, officials said, was in relation to an ongoing sexual assault case.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old critical after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Columbus, according to police. According to a Columbus police sergeant, one teenager was shot in the chest near a gas station on Westerville Road at 4:45 a.m. with officers finding the victim in the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Law & Crime

Scores of Law Enforcement Officers and Other Witnesses Are Refusing to Appear on Camera While Testifying in Pike County Massacre Murder Trial

A high proportion of witnesses are opting out of being recorded in the long-awaited (and televised) Ohio trial of George Wagner IV over the Pike County massacre. That includes members of local law enforcement, including Sheriff Tracy Evans. Court watchers found the law enforcement requests unusual given the public duties bestowed upon them by their offices.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Funeral Contributions Come Quickly for Woman Who Was Killed by Her Estranged Husband in Adams County

Adams – A child has found himself without a mom and dad this week after a murder-suicide from an estranged husband. On Wednesday violence erupted when 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden went to the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams county and opened fire on his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Madden, 33. He then left the scene and but a description of the vehicle and a known restraining order lead the Sheriff’s department to find the man a short time later. He was pulled over at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio, where the man turned the gun on himself.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH

