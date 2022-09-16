Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Here's how much O'Rourke and Abbott have raised. Top donors, PACs and more
As November approaches, candidates for Texas state governor are in the last leg of the race. With Election Day only weeks away, a new Transparency USA report details the sums of money each campaign has raised, top donors, PACs and more. For Abbott, the energy sector is a substantial contributor...
sheltonherald.com
Former Wethersfield attorney gets 45 months for defrauding investor of $1.3 million, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A former Wethersfield attorney was sentenced to 45 months in prison Thursday for helping defraud a would-be investor of $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, of Bolton, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
sheltonherald.com
Police investigate gunshot at Shelton firehouse, firefighter suspended
SHELTON — One Pine Rock Park firefighter has been suspended pending results of a police investigation into a gun being fired inside the fire house earlier this month, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said no one was injured in the Sept. 8 incident, and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
sheltonherald.com
Want to challenge a Stamford zoning change? There are new rules for that.
STAMFORD — Crafting development petitions in Stamford finally includes a new playbook. The Zoning Board has unanimously passed petition review guidelines for the first time in city history, creating a step-by-step guide for filing and reviewing land use petitions in Stamford. The guidelines go into effect immediately. Over the...
sheltonherald.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
sheltonherald.com
Looking Back by George Albano
The first intra-city clash of the high school fall sports season took place in Week 1 as the Brien McMahon and Norwalk High field hockey teams played to a scoreless tie at Sam Testa Field. It was the second game for both teams after the Senators nipped Danbury 2-1 in their opener, while the Bears fell to Stamford 3-2. But neither team lit up the scoreboard a few days later as goalies Shannon O’Malley of NHS and Sam Bardos of McMahon each posted shutouts as the intra-city rivals battled for 60 minutes of regulation and another 10 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime.
RELATED PEOPLE
sheltonherald.com
State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family
CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 3): Greenwich loses some support, but remains a decisive No. 1
So if Shelton beats Ridgefield by 41, and if Greenwich gives up 42 to the Tigers (while scoring 49), and if you’re one of the 24 voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll, where do you rank them, dear CIAC observer?. If you’re five of those voters, you...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton's Holy Trinity looks to grow post-COVID
SHELTON — For Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, the pandemic brought with it a spike in enrollment. That all changed this school year, however, as enrollment slid with the COVID restrictions lifted. “We had a great influx of students due to the way we were able to enact COVID protocols,...
sheltonherald.com
Hartford fire chief: Apartment fire displaces entire complex
HARTFORD — A fire that erupted Saturday inside an apartment complex on Wethersfield Avenue has displaced everyone who lives in the building, the fire department said. Firefighters responded around 4:45 p.m. to the complex at 823 Wethersfield Ave., located in the city's South End, and encountered flames on the second floor, forcing residents to evacuate, District Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr. said. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to just one apartment, he added.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
In Photos: ‘Nutcracker’ hopefuls audition in Stamford for CT Ballet
STAMFORD — “Nutcracker” hopefuls gathered at Connecticut Ballet Center in Stamford Sunday. Girls ages 4 through 16 auditioned for roles in Connecticut Ballet’s annual holiday ballet performance, which will feature special guests from American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet. “The Nutcracker” will be performed...
sheltonherald.com
Windsor man killed in Route 72 motorcycle crash in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — A Windsor man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 72 Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. At around 2:50 p.m., the man was driving his motorcycle east on Route 72 in the left lane when he struck a guardrail barrier off the left side near Exit 3, state police said in a news release Monday morning. State police said it was not known why the motorcyclist crashed.
sheltonherald.com
Dog recovering after rescue from Norwalk house fire
NORWALK — A dog has been released from a veterinary hospital after being rescued from a France Street house fire. The 2-year-old dog, Ella, was the only one inside when the Norwalk Fire Department responded to the kitchen fire on Sept. 9. Edward McCabe, chief of operations for the...
sheltonherald.com
Self-storage site coming to Shelton’s Bridgeport Avenue
SHELTON — A self-storage facility has been approved for property off Bridgeport Avenue. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, approved the major modification to an already existing Planned Development District at 445 Access Road to construct a three-story building. The new building and parking area will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
Norwalk police investigating death of infant
NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton seniors gather for luau to close out summer
SHELTON — Hawaiian shirts, flip flops and leis were the order of the day at the Shelton Senior Center Friday. The center, which has returned to full programming, finally brought back its end-of-summer luau event, with more than 180 seniors gathering for food, fun, dancing, and the popular best dressed contest.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford police: Child may have fallen from third-floor window
WEST HARTFORD — A child was hospitalized Saturday with injuries from what police say might have been a fall from a third-floor window on Farmington Avenue. Police said they responded to an address on Farmington Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured child. According to...
sheltonherald.com
Two rescued from burning duplex in Hartford's Blue Hills neighborhood
HARTFORD — Firefighters rescued two people Sunday afternoon from a burning duplex in the city’s Blue Hills neighborhood, officials said. Crews responded shortly after 4:15 p.m. to a multifamily home on the 300 block of Blue Hills Avenue for a report of a fire in the building, according to Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr.
Comments / 0