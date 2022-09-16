TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The person who died after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County, is identified. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 21-year-old William Wagner of rural St. Croix Falls is dead after a crash on Sunday at 12:12 p.m. on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.

