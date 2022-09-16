ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach has great quote about Myles Garrett

The New York Jets will visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, which means they’ll have to deal with edge rusher Myles Garrett. That’s certainly no easy task as Garrett has established himself as one of the best in the game. Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn’t shying...
ESPN

Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh

CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
